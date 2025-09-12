×
Belgut residents accuse varsity of polluting farms with sewage

By Nikko Tanui | Sep. 12, 2025

At least 150 residents of Kapmaritim village in Belgut constituency, Kericho County, have petitioned the University of Kabianga to urgently address what they termed as persistent raw sewage spills into their farms and homes.

They said they have suffered crop losses linked to the institution’s infrastructure.

Through their spokesperson Kirui Cheruiyot, the residents said the problem has persisted for more than a decade.

“We informed the University Management of the situation, but our complaints were ignored,” said Cheruiyot.

He further argued that the university established its sewage treatment plant without involving the local community through public participation.

“The University is not concerned with other stakeholders, especially its neighbors. We have endured a lot of challenges emanating from the sewage treatment plant,” he added.

Betty Kimetto, another resident, claimed that the sewage often flows into a local stream, contaminating it and exposing residents to waterborne diseases.

“We have to rely on harvested rainwater because the stream has been contaminated. The water is not even good for bathing because when we use it, we itch all over the body,” said Kimetto, who also raised concern over foul air pollution from the plant.

Another villager, Janet Chepkwony, urged the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) to visit the site and take action against the University for failing to adhere to environmental regulations.

The residents also protested the effects of an overgrown university forest, which they said blocks sunlight from reaching their crops while providing cover for monkeys that frequently invade their plantations.

“Our food security is compromised. We are on the brink of starvation,” said Irene Chelangat.

In response, University of Kabianga Vice-Chancellor Prof Erick Koech, in a WhatsApp message, said the institution had dispatched an officer to assess the situation.

However, Prof Koech did not directly address the villagers’ concerns over sewage spillage.

“The University has visited the family key person. If trees are to be pruned, then we shall continue to do it as we have been doing routinely. If it is primates or other animals invading them, then we shall report to KWS,” said Prof Koech.

.

