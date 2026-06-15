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I feared losing my baby: Regina's journey through epileptic pregnancy

By Rosa Agutu | Jun. 15, 2026
Since epilepsy is a chronic condition, counselling is extremely important.[Courtesy]

Motherhood comes with its fair share of challenges, but 27-year-old Regina David felt she had received more than her share when she could not hold or bathe her baby because of the frequent jerks and convulsions caused by epilepsy.

“When she was two months old, I dropped her because of the jerks. I was so confused and shocked that I ended up having a convulsion myself,” she recalls.

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Related Topics

Motherhood Pregnancy Epilepsy Mothers Health
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