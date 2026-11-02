Crown Paints raises concern over substandard materials amid construction boom

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Crown Paints head of construction sector Tom Oyier says developers must consider the long-term performance of building materials. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s construction industry risks exposing property owners and investors to escalating maintenance costs over use of substandard and cheap materials as the construction industry continues to grow in leaps and bounds.

Crown Paints head of construction sector, Tom Oyier, warned that unless developers prioritise durable building materials, quality workmanship and sustainable construction practices, property owners and investors will continue to shoulder the maintenance costs.

Speaking at the Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya (IQSK) Annual Convention in Mombasa, Oyier said developers must look beyond initial construction expenses and consider the long-term performance of building materials.

“Choosing cheaper materials without considering durability and maintenance requirements can lead to repeated repairs and higher costs over time. The industry must shift its focus from the lowest initial price to the long-term value of buildings,” he said.

He noted that the construction sector recorded a 6.8 per cent growth in 2025, compared to a 0.7 per cent contraction in 2024, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) economic survey 2026.

Oyier said that cement consumption also rose by 20.3 per cent, reflecting renewed construction activity.

Addressing the surveyors, he explained that sustainable construction begins with proper planning, material specifications and quality application, which help minimise waste, extend building lifespans and protect property investments.

Oyier urged quantity surveyors to champion lifecycle costing by considering product durability, maintenance requirements and long-term performance when advising developers on material specifications and project budgets.

“Sustainability is not just an environmental responsibility. It also makes economic sense. Selecting the right materials from the outset reduces unnecessary repairs, replacement costs and material wastage while delivering lasting value,” he said.

Oyier emphasized that with Kenya targeting at least 200,000 affordable housing units annually, maintaining construction quality while controlling future maintenance expenses will be critical to delivering sustainable housing.

To support informed building and design decisions, Crown Paint unveiled its Crown Colour Visualizer, a digital tool that enables developers and architects to assess colour combinations before application to reduce costly design changes.

Oyier said that the paint manufacturer has rolled out Crown Italia Series, a range of premium decorative finishes designed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of residential, commercial and institutional developments.

“Manufacturers must move beyond supplying products to providing technical expertise that helps developers improve building performance, manage costs and protect investments over the long term,” he said.

He said that Crown Paints is supporting a tree-planting activity during the convention as part of its environmental sustainability initiatives.