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Chaka property boom gathers pace as investors eye Nyeri's next investment hub

By Amos Kiarie | Sep. 10, 2026
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Plots at Famyard Estate Lane 15 in Chaka, Nyeri County, where demand for land is rising as the town expands into an emerging investment hub. [Amos Kiarie]

Chaka is emerging as a new investment frontier in Nyeri County, as rising demand for land, new housing developments and planned infrastructure improvements continue to reshape the once-small roadside trading centre.

The town’s expansion is being driven by its strategic position along the Great North Corridor, relatively affordable land and growing demand for housing, while plans for better roads, drainage, street lighting and other urban services are expected to support its transition into a more structured urban centre.

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Real Estate Sector Chaka Ranch Homes Chaka Town Nyeri Nyeri County
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