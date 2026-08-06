Tenant tolerance: Why Pipeline Estate keeps attracting more residents

For an outsider, Pipeline Estate in Nairobi's Eastlands is more than just a labyrinth of buildings fighting for space that is always shrinking, yet somehow keeps creating more room.
Its corridors are always full - no matter the time of day -portraying the maze that it is. For a moment, you would believe these are people who seem unable to find their way out of the congested estate, and so they go round and round in circles.
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