Developer breaks ground for Sh4.2 billion purpose-built student hotels development in Lukenya

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Mr. Ebenezer Odoom - Chief Executive Officer of Concise Projects Limited speaking at the Masqani Ground breaking ceremony on July 23, 2026. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Concise Projects Ltd has broken ground for the Sh4.2 billion student accommodation development in Lukenya, aimed at addressing the acute shortage of student residences.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the facility, dubbed Masqani Student Hostel, marks the commencement of a key project aimed at redefining student living through modern, secure and community-centred accommodation.

It is located opposite Daystar University's Athi River Campus.

Concise Projects Ltd Chief Executive Ebenezer Odoom said quality student accommodation supports academic excellence and personal wellbeing beyond graduation. "I believe that where a student lives, the quality of their accommodation and the environment around them has a profound influence on how they think, grow and ultimately the kind of person they become beyond graduation," said Odoom.

Once completed, the facility will offer students a safe and vibrant living environment with modern amenities designed to enhance both learning and everyday life.

Daystar University leadership, led by Council Chairman Prof George Njoroge, acknowledged the significance of the development in addressing the increasing demand for quality student accommodation while supporting the University's long-term growth and enhancing the overall student experience.

"Many of the challenges affecting students involve those living away from campus, whether in Nairobi or areas far from the University's vicinity. In many instances, the University is called upon to respond to incidents involving students. Having quality accommodation close to the University will enable closer engagement with students and contribute to their safety and overall well-being,” said Prof Njoroge.

Daystar University Vice-Chancellor Prof Laban Ayiro said Masqani will help the university in providing students with a safe, calm, and healthy living environment while ensuring that the culture and values of the Daystar community are upheld within the residence.

"We believe Masqani will truly become a home away from home for our students," said Prof Ayiro.

The groundbreaking, the company said, symbolises the commencement of construction and the realisation of a shared vision to deliver a modern, purpose-built student residence that will redefine the student living experience near Daystar University and contribute to the growth of Athi River as an education hub.

Odoom said phase one of the construction will take 18 to 24 months and will include 200 units with a capacity of 1,600 beds.

The Masqani student residence has been envisioned as a modern residential community offering students convenient access to campus within a secure and professionally managed environment.

The development reflects a growing commitment to providing purpose-built accommodation that meets international standards while responding to the evolving needs of Kenya's higher education sector.

According to Odoom, the student hostel will add to their increasing portfolio of projects. “Our current ongoing projects range from the Kakamega gold refinery, Kasarani Lot 1 Affordable Housing project, Eldoret Diagnostic Centre, Cascade residential homes among others,” he said.

The units come with modern amenities and features, including being fully furnished with WIFI, a gym, laundry area, game room, pharmacy and restaurant.

Director of Concise Projects Ltd Dr Clement Dodo said the design of the hotels has students in mind. "To the students who will one day call Masqani home, this development has been built with you in mind. Masqani is more than just a residence; it is a community where friendships are formed, ideas are nurtured, and future leaders are inspired," he said.