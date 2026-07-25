Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Developer breaks ground for Sh4.2 billion purpose-built student hotels development in Lukenya

By James Wanzala | Jul. 25, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Mr. Ebenezer Odoom - Chief Executive Officer of Concise Projects Limited speaking at the Masqani Ground breaking ceremony on July 23, 2026. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Concise Projects Ltd has broken ground for the Sh4.2 billion student accommodation development in Lukenya, aimed at addressing the acute shortage of student residences.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the facility, dubbed Masqani Student Hostel, marks the commencement of a key project aimed at redefining student living through modern, secure and community-centred accommodation.

It is located opposite Daystar University's Athi River Campus.

Concise Projects Ltd Chief Executive Ebenezer Odoom said quality student accommodation supports academic excellence and personal wellbeing beyond graduation. "I believe that where a student lives, the quality of their accommodation and the environment around them has a profound influence on how they think, grow and ultimately the kind of person they become beyond graduation," said Odoom.

Once completed, the facility will offer students a safe and vibrant living environment with modern amenities designed to enhance both learning and everyday life.

Daystar University leadership, led by Council Chairman Prof George Njoroge, acknowledged the significance of the development in addressing the increasing demand for quality student accommodation while supporting the University's long-term growth and enhancing the overall student experience.

"Many of the challenges affecting students involve those living away from campus, whether in Nairobi or areas far from the University's vicinity. In many instances, the University is called upon to respond to incidents involving students. Having quality accommodation close to the University will enable closer engagement with students and contribute to their safety and overall well-being,” said Prof Njoroge.

Daystar University Vice-Chancellor Prof Laban Ayiro said Masqani will help the university in providing students with a safe, calm, and healthy living environment while ensuring that the culture and values of the Daystar community are upheld within the residence.

"We believe Masqani will truly become a home away from home for our students," said Prof Ayiro.

The groundbreaking, the company said, symbolises the commencement of construction and the realisation of a shared vision to deliver a modern, purpose-built student residence that will redefine the student living experience near Daystar University and contribute to the growth of Athi River as an education hub.

Odoom said phase one of the construction will take 18 to 24 months and will include 200 units with a capacity of 1,600 beds.

The Masqani student residence has been envisioned as a modern residential community offering students convenient access to campus within a secure and professionally managed environment.

The development reflects a growing commitment to providing purpose-built accommodation that meets international standards while responding to the evolving needs of Kenya's higher education sector.

 According to Odoom, the student hostel will add to their increasing portfolio of projects. “Our current ongoing projects range from the Kakamega gold refinery, Kasarani Lot 1 Affordable Housing project, Eldoret Diagnostic Centre, Cascade residential homes among others,” he said.

The units come with modern amenities and features, including being fully furnished with WIFI, a gym, laundry area, game room, pharmacy and restaurant.

Director of Concise Projects Ltd Dr Clement Dodo said the design of the hotels has students in mind. "To the students who will one day call Masqani home, this development has been built with you in mind. Masqani is more than just a residence; it is a community where friendships are formed, ideas are nurtured, and future leaders are inspired," he said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Concise Projects Ltd Lukenya Daystar University Affordable Housing Project
.

Latest Stories

How Ruto's political miscalculations have created political monsters in Gachagua, Sifuna
How Ruto's political miscalculations have created political monsters in Gachagua, Sifuna
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
13 mins ago
Sifuna storm
Politics
By Standard Team
13 mins ago
Gumo endorses Sifuna's intention for presidency
Politics
By James Wanzala
13 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sifuna storm
By Standard Team 13 mins ago
Sifuna storm
Gumo endorses Sifuna's intention for presidency
By James Wanzala 13 mins ago
Gumo endorses Sifuna's intention for presidency
Mudavadi and Wetangula have overstayed in the nest, new roosters are here
By Barrack Muluka 13 mins ago
Mudavadi and Wetangula have overstayed in the nest, new roosters are here
How Ruto's political miscalculations have created political monsters in Gachagua, Sifuna
By Ndung’u Gachane 13 mins ago
How Ruto's political miscalculations have created political monsters in Gachagua, Sifuna
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved