Swedish firm bets on Kenya in regional expansion strategy

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Atlas Copco Eastern Africa Limited Regional General Manager Raphael Kiandiko during an interview on the sidelines of the 90th anniversary celebration of the company in Nairobi, on July 14, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Swedish engineering firm Atlas Copco has solidified its commitment to East Africa, placing Kenya at the centre of its regional expansion strategy to mark 90 years of operations.

Leveraging Nairobi as a hub for 14 countries, the company is increasing investment in manufacturing, mining, and sustainable technologies, citing strong growth in the region despite global economic uncertainty.

Speaking as it celebrates 90 years of operation in Kenya, the solutions provider disclosed plans to ramp up investments across manufacturing, mining, infrastructure and sustainable industrial technologies.

The president of Atlas Copco's power technique service division Stefan Vertriest, said in Nairobi that the city is currently serving 14 countries, with East Africa among one of its fastest-growing regions despite global economic uncertainty.

"We see development in almost every business area where we operate. Mining is growing, manufacturing is expanding, and we continue to invest because we believe the future for East Africa is very promising," said Vertriest.

Beyond equipment sales, Atlas Copco is integrating artificial intelligence and remote monitoring into its service framework, with local technicians supporting machinery throughout its operational lifecycle.

The firm recently introduced industrial technique operations into the region to support growing vehicle assembly and manufacturing industries while also expanding into industrial cooling and dewatering solutions.

The firm’s Regional General Manager, East & Central Africa, Raphael Kiandiko said that the industrial transformation being witnessed in East Africa is opening entirely new markets.

“New industries are emerging, mining is scaling up across the region, and we continue identifying new segments where we can bring value. The region continues to offer tremendous opportunities," said Kiandiko.

The company is also investing in energy-efficient technologies including hybrid power systems, battery storage, variable-speed compressors and solar-powered lighting systems as industries across East Africa seek to lower operating costs and carbon emissions.

Sophie Hilbom Kalin, acting Ambassador of Sweden to Kenya, acknowledged the importance of the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) in providing a strong foundation for expanding trade and investment between Kenya and Europe.

“I think there is a demand and that can increase a lot. We do have a free trade agreement between the European Union and Kenya, which should create the conditions for trade and investment to flow between Europe and Kenya. So, it's definitely great potential,” Kalin said.

The envoy estimated that up to 40 Swedish companies currently operate in Kenya, with Atlas Copco being among the most established Swedish firms with a long history in the country.

This is as the European pushes for more Swedish firms to establish operations in Kenya as bilateral economic relations deepen. However, she called for more predictable policies to deepen the growing trade and investment partnership between Kenya and Sweden.