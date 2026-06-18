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From shared struggles to shared solutions: Women unite on housing at World Urban Forum

By Rosa Agutu | Jun. 18, 2026
Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director (UN-Habitat),Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, María Victoria Romero Caballero, Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan. [Agutu Rosa, Standard]

Women from different parts of the world, carrying different stories, met in one room during the recent  World Urban Forum 13 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

But as they sat together and listened to each other with empathy, balancing tears, and nodding in recognition, one thing was certain: they might have come from different continents, different accents and different languages, but their predicaments were the same.

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Related Topics

World Urban Forum Housing Challenges Urban Development And Women's Rights Affordable Housing And Gender Equality Women In Informal Settlements
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