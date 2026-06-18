From shared struggles to shared solutions: Women unite on housing at World Urban Forum

Women from different parts of the world, carrying different stories, met in one room during the recent World Urban Forum 13 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
But as they sat together and listened to each other with empathy, balancing tears, and nodding in recognition, one thing was certain: they might have come from different continents, different accents and different languages, but their predicaments were the same.
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