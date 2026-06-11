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Cool cities need the right green :Not just more trees

By The Coversation | Jun. 11, 2026

Cities are getting hotter due to climtate change. [iStock]

Cities around the world are planting more trees to cope with rising urban heat. But our research shows trees alone are often not enough. In some cases, the wrong kind of greening can even make streets feel less comfortable on a hot day.

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