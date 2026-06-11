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UN's push to have governments regulate Africa's housing market

By Graham Kajilwa | Jun. 11, 2026
Houses in Pipeline Estate,Nairobi build together without giving space.Poor housing planning in the area has left many people confused. [Collins Kweyu,Standard]

At the recent 13th World Urban Forum held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga presented a compelling case for the government’s 1.5 per cent housing levy.

He said the tax was necessary for the government to regain control of the country's housing market, which had been left to the private sector in the early 1990s.

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