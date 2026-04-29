Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Should landlords bear cost for their tenants' negligence?

By Paul Kariuki | Apr. 29, 2026

Early last year, Catherine Gitahi moved houses, this time to the upmarket estate of Milimani on the outskirts of Nakuru town.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Rental agreement responsibility Slip and fall hazards Slip and fall hazards Polished tiles safety risks
.

Latest Stories

Integrity is speed: Leadership lessons from a Sawe's marathon victory
Integrity is speed: Leadership lessons from a Sawe's marathon victory
Opinion
By Edward Kipkalya
1 hr ago
A police officer among suspects arraigned over robbery with violence
Crime and Justice
By Peter Ochieng
2 hrs ago
Warsame: Supreme Court hopeful with a Mandera governor dream
National
By Fred Kagonye and Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

KEMRI pushes for malnutrition screening using new tool, data-driven action
By Mercy Kahenda 4 hrs ago
KEMRI pushes for malnutrition screening using new tool, data-driven action
How data can be the bedrock of your enterprise's growth
By Lydiah Kiburu 7 hrs ago
How data can be the bedrock of your enterprise's growth
Africa has a big say in the future of global labour market
By Victor Chesang 7 hrs ago
Africa has a big say in the future of global labour market
SMEs find new lease of life after Covid struggles
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 8 hrs ago
SMEs find new lease of life after Covid struggles
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved