UN Charter needs to be amended to reflect a global face

Audio By Vocalize

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and President of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Ms. Annalena Baerbock on June 10, 2026. [DPCS]

The League of Nations collapsed because it could not stop wars or curb the arms race. By 1930, Italy had invaded Ethiopia, Japan had seised Manchuria, and Germany was rearming. In 1945 the UN rose from that wreckage with a clear charge: Keep the peace, defend human rights, and get nations working together. Eight decades on, we must ask: Has it delivered?

Since its founding, war has not stopped. The Gulf, Syria, Bosnia, Somalia, Sudan, Iran, turmoil everywhere. Iran still reels from US and Israeli strikes. Russia grinds on in Ukraine. Across Africa, civil war tears through the DRC and Sudan while religious violence bleeds northern Nigeria. Gaza lies in ruins, and Israel’s bombs now fall on Lebanon. Where is the UN in all these?

Why has diplomacy become so elusive? States no longer settle disputes through dialogue. Instead, they expand their arsenals. No wonder Iran resists US policing of its uranium programme, while nuclear-armed North Korea and Israel remain untouchable.

The UN’s New York headquarters harbours a fatal flaw: The Article 27 veto. The US, Russia, China, Britain and France put national interest first. One “no” kills the will of the majority. The US has used 83 vetoes to shield Israel. Russia has used 121, including on Ukraine. Britain and France blocked a South Africa arms embargo. China axed missions linked to Taiwan. Why should the minority override the majority in the 21st century? It is a travesty for democracy.

Laws aren’t carved in stone. The Charter remains where it was in 1945. Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and other developing regions still have no permanent seat. The imbalance is glaring. An organisation that refuses to reform for modern times is either toothless or morally bankrupt.

President William Ruto of Kenya demands Africa get two permanent and two non-permanent Security Council seats. President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa says the UN must reform to reflect fairness in a multipolar world. The veto system needs review or scrapping. The world cannot be held hostage by five nations, leaving Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean as spectators when global decisions are made.

The UN’s finest hour was the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which set the benchmark for freedom and dignity. Yet violations run rife as states ignore it. Many governments crush dissent, jail journalists and curb freedoms. The world condemns but seldom acts. As the Chinese say: Talk doesn’t cook rice.

Global peace and security hang by a thread. The Israel-Palestine conflict drags on. Rwanda’s 1994 genocide still haunts us. Ukraine fights Russia’s invasion, Sudan faces internal strife, and violence grips the DRC while global powers exploit its minerals.

With Israel and the US on a shaky ceasefire in the Iran war, Pakistan has stepped in to mediate while the UN is missing in action. The Security Council is paralysed because the veto lets great powers flout the Charter by shielding themselves and their allies.

The Middle East shows this paralysis plainly. Israel acts with impunity because, on the UN floor, the US uses its veto to shield the Jewish state. The collapse of the Oslo peace process after Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination in 1995 dealt a severe blow to peace between Israelis and Palestinians. Israel’s latest carnage in Gaza has revived global debate over civilian protection, accountability, humanitarian relief and diplomacy.

South Africa’s International Court of Justice case shows how frustrated nations have become with global injustice. The ICJ, a UN organ, and the ICC, established under the Rome Statute and based in The Hague, need stronger cooperation and investigative powers. Global justice cannot rest only on evidence from litigating states; independent inquiries are vital for credibility and trust.

Kenya hosts UNEP and UN-Habitat, yet its environment suffers. Karura Forest, which Wangari Maathai defended, and the Mau water tower still face encroachment. Nairobi’s main river, choked by effluent, can’t support aquatic life. How has a nation housing two UN environmental bodies failed to lead? This isn’t Kenya’s burden alone. All UN states must do more to prove these institutions truly fulfil their mandate.

Trump’s “Body of Peace” seeks to sideline the UN, which exists to safeguard peace and security for all. Why create a rival unless the aim is to strangle the UN’s mandate? At 80, the UN needs renewal, not celebration.

The United Nations' top organs should be a true microcosm of humanity, reflecting nations of every size, wealth and region. Like the World Cup, every country should stand on equal footing. From global powers to smaller states such as Cape Verde, the world’s diversity should be visible where the most consequential decisions are made.

If poorer nations are sidelined while richer ones dominate, when will they help shape globalisation? Haiti, scarred by violence and instability, deserves a permanent Security Council voice alongside major powers. If economic weight matters, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria or South Africa, alongside Guyana or Brazil, should join a reformed Council.

UNGA’s 81st Session convenes on 8th September 2026 in New York. Reform-minded leaders like Kenya’s William Ruto, Brazil’s Lula da Silva, and Barbados’ Mia Mottley should use their presence in the plenary to advocate for amending the UN Charter and rebalancing power at the UN.