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Coastal property developers bank on Badawy to spearhead expansion strategy

By Elijah Mwamuli | Apr. 24, 2026
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Megna Homes Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Badawy will play a key role in growing KPDA’s board presence in the Coast region, strengthening stakeholder engagement, and advancing the association’s objectives. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Property Developers Association (KPDA) has appointed Megna Homes Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Badawy, to its Board of Directors.

The association said the strategic addition of Mr Badawy to the board comes at a time when KPDA is actively strengthening its institutional presence across the country.

The institution is focused on establishing a Coast region chapter to better address the unique opportunities and challenges within the coastal real estate market.

The Coast region, particularly Mombasa and its environs, has emerged as a high-growth market driven by tourism, diaspora investment, and increasing demand for structured, investment-grade developments.

In a statement to newsrooms, the association said Mr Badawy’s appointment reflects KPDA’s commitment to aligning its leadership with professionals who are actively shaping these emerging markets.

As CEO of Megna Homes, Badawy has been instrumental in driving the development of Santana, the first modern gated community in Mtopanga, Mombasa.

The award-winning project has gained recognition for its focus on planned community living, infrastructure-led development, and investment-oriented housing, aligning closely with KPDA’s push for structured urban growth and sustainable real estate practices.

In his remarks, Badawy said, “I am honoured to join the KPDA Board at such a pivotal time for Kenya’s real estate sector. The Coast region holds immense potential, but unlocking this potential requires collaboration, proper planning, and a shared vision among stakeholders.”

He said that through Megna Homes as a developer, they have seen the demand for well-planned, infrastructure-supported developments, particularly those that deliver both lifestyle and investment value.

“I look forward to working with KPDA to champion policies and frameworks that will support sustainable growth, attract investment, and formalise the sector in the Coast region,” he said.

The association has in recent years, intensified its efforts to address key industry challenges, including regulatory inefficiencies, infrastructure gaps, and access to affordable financing.

KPDA chairman Ken Luusa lauded Badawy for accepting to serve the board, saying he will play a critical role in growing the board and championing its objectives and mandate.

He said the establishment of a Coast chapter is expected to enhance engagement with county governments, streamline development processes, and support developers operating in the region.

To him, Badawy is expected to play a key role in growing KPDA’s board presence in the Coast region, strengthening stakeholder engagement, and advancing the association’s objectives at a regional level.

“We have an opportunity to shape the future of coastal urban development by promoting master-planned communities, improving development standards, and ensuring that real estate growth translates into real economic value for investors and communities alike,” he said.

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Related Topics

Kenya Property Developers Association KPDA Expansion Plan KPDA Board of Directors KPDA Coast Chapter
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