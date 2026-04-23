New solutions seal energy access gaps for homes

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Renewable energy solutions, including mini-grids and off-grid solar, are considered critical for reaching remote areas and vulnerable populations. [Courtesy]

More than 600 million people in the world have no access to electricity today, with Sub-Saharan Africa bearing the largest share of the energy gap.

An Energy Progress Report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows that 20 countries in the world had the widest electricity access deficits in 2023, out of which 18 are in the African region.

The report found that while global access to electricity rose to 92 per cent in 2023, Sub-Saharan Africa remains the most affected region, housing 85 per cent of the world’s unconnected population.

Despite this, Africa continues to offset gains in Eastern and Southern Asia. Clean cooking progress has also stalled, with 2.1 billion people still relying on polluting fuels. With this background, the report notes that without meaningful acceleration, the goal of universal energy access by 2030 will be difficult to achieve.

In this context, distributed renewable energy solutions, including mini-grids and off-grid solar, are considered critical for reaching remote areas and vulnerable populations.

To bridge the gap, a global energy technology firm is expanding access to affordable, reliable and sustainable green electricity across Sub-Saharan Africa through clean energy solutions.

To further address the access gaps, Schneider Electric is encouraging global collaboration across stakeholders to lead to energy democracy and strengthen inclusive energy governance as a pathway to overcoming the energy trilemma of access, affordability, and reliability.

Further, there is a push to shift from centralised systems to community-led, distributed energy solutions that can help accelerate the energy transition while sustaining local economic value.

In Kenya, energy demand continues to grow, despite supply disruptions, price volatility, and evolving transition demands.

Today, however, more than 80 per cent of Kenyans have access to electricity, representing a massive jump from about 32 per cent reported in 2013.

According to Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, the growth is a result of innovative solutions such as mini-grids, off-grid systems and the Last Mile Connectivity Programme, which are helping to close the access gap more efficiently. “There is a push towards clean cooking with electricity as one of the options. This aims to reduce dependence on biomass, especially in our rural and peri-urban areas,” said Wandayi recently.

In efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and enhance affordability and accessibility, the government has waived Value Added Tax (VAT), Import Declaration Fees (IDF), and the Railway Development Levy (RDL) on LPG and has installed bulk liquified petroleum gas (LPG) systems in schools.

Ahead of the planned rollout of the Open Tender System (OTS), the CS has said the government is strengthening LPG infrastructure through the development of a common-user import facility at the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Ltd.

“This strategic investment will not only lower handling costs but also significantly expand national LPG storage and filling capacity from 6,000 to 20,000 tonnes, thereby improving supply security and market efficiency,” said Wandayi.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) is fronting research-driven collaboration among African countries to strengthen energy security and resilience on the continent.

The country is currently exploring pathways to balance the country’s growing energy demand with the need for an affordable, reliable, and resilient energy sector.

This is because the Eastern African countries are edging closer to a fully integrated electricity market, allowing cross-border electricity sales at competitive prices, making energy systems more efficient and affordable.

According to the authority, by strengthening energy markets, standardising pricing mechanisms, and introducing targeted policy incentives, the region can attract investment, improve system efficiency, and deliver affordable energy at scale.

Speaking at the recent 7th Epra Research and Innovation Conference, Dr Joseph Oketch, acting director general at Epra, said there has been a significant increase in demand for energy.

Over the past year, electricity demand in Kenya grew by over eight per cent, reflecting sustained economic activity and expanding access.

Peak demand reached 2,439 MW, a clear signal of a growing economy and rising expectations from households and industry alike.

Also, nearly 79 per cent of electricity supplied to the grid was generated from renewable sources, positioning Kenya as a leader in clean energy.

Accordingly, there was a structural shift in electric mobility, which recorded a rapid rise, with consumption growing by over 150 per cent within a year, signalling a transformative change in how energy is consumed.

Similarly, increased uptake of solar photovoltaic systems, particularly in captive power, points to a decentralised energy future that is more participatory and consumer-driven.

“The challenges we are facing now are a good opportunity to collaborate across sectors and the region to collectively address vulnerabilities in our energy supply chains while building systems that are flexible, integrated, and informed by credible research,” said Oketch.

According to Ayush Gupta, director of global strategy and business for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric, access to energy must go hand in hand with strengthening human capacity and fostering local entrepreneurship.

“Since 2009, we have integrated clean electricity access with vocational training, support for local entrepreneurs, and impact investing, ensuring that communities gain not only reliable energy, but also economic opportunities and long-term self-reliance to power progress,” he said.

To accelerate the deployment of decentralised clean energy and deliver tangible social and economic impact at the local level, the firm says there is a need for solutions and innovations, including the Climate Smart Village business model, which combines smart technologies with inclusive, community-centred approaches.

In efforts to achieve its target of 100 million beneficiaries of clean energy by 2030, the firm has provided access to clean energy for 62 million individuals across 60 countries.

EPRA has noted that initiatives such as the M300, which seeks to connect 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa to electricity, demonstrate what is possible when we act collectively.

Looking ahead, the authority notes that there is a need for deeper insights into tariff design, subsidy structures and innovative financing models that can protect vulnerable consumers while sustaining sector viability.

EPRA DG further said there is an urgent need for research into strategic fuel reserves, supply diversification, regional storage infrastructure and predictive risk modelling.

“For countries like Kenya that rely on imported petroleum products, such events translate directly into higher pump prices, inflationary pressures and fiscal strain,” said Oketch.

It has been reiterated that emerging technologies such as electric mobility, green hydrogen, battery storage and smart grids must be adopted and guided by locally relevant research that addresses the country’s unique economic and social context.