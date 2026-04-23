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Why investing in real estate over paper wealth makes sense

By Paul Kariuki | Apr. 23, 2026
Affordable housing project in Nanyuki. [File, Standard]

Joseph Ng'ang'a is an investor based in Nakuru County running a borehole drilling company.

He has an interest in real estate and has invested in rental properties, both commercial and residential, as well as in land for speculative purposes.

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