Kenya moves to advance gender equity, climate resilience in construction sector

From left: Kennedy Matheka, State Department for Public Works, BSD Group CEO Eva Murray, Global Buildings Performance Network CEO Peter Graham display the JEDI Toolkit. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Kenya’s construction industry is taking bold steps to address gender inequity and climate resilience with the launch of the "Building Fair Futures" initiative.

This groundbreaking programme, introduced by the Global Buildings Performance Network (GBPN) in collaboration with the National Construction Authority (NCA), the State Department of Public Works, Women in Real Estate (WiRE), and the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK), aims to transform the built environment sector through justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion (JEDI).

The initiative includes the unveiling of the JEDI Toolkit and the She Builds Sustainably Training program, designed to empower women and marginalized groups in the construction industry.

Currently, women represent less than 3 per cent of Kenya’s construction workforce, according to the National Construction Authority (NCA), and 55 per cent are excluded from formal financial services. This exclusion not only perpetuates gender inequity but also hinders economic growth and sustainable development.

BSD Group Founder and CEO Eva Muraya emphasized the need to remove barriers for women in her keynote speech during the launch event at the KBRC Auditorium in Nairobi.

“The question is no longer whether women should be included in sustainable construction. It is how quickly we can remove the barriers that keep them out,” she stated.

The initiative seeks to ensure that Kenya’s construction sector is decarbonised and democratised. Women in Real Estate President Patience Mulondo, highlighted the importance of inclusive decision-making, stating, “For too long, we have talked about sustainable buildings without talking about who builds them.”

GBPN CEO Peter Graham, praised Kenya’s efforts, noting, “Globally, the transition to zero-carbon buildings must also be a transition toward equity. Kenya is helping demonstrate what that looks like in practice.”

Kenya faces the urgent challenge of building 200,000 climate-resilient homes annually while addressing systemic barriers that exclude women, youth, persons with disabilities, and low-income communities from economic participation and decision-making processes.

Africa Programs Lead at GBPN Mugure Njendu, underscored the connection between climate action and social justice.

“We cannot achieve the 1.5°C pathway if half the population is locked out of the solutions,” she said

The "Building Fair Futures" initiative represents a significant step forward in creating a more inclusive and sustainable construction industry in Kenya, setting an example for global efforts to integrate equity into climate resilience strategies.