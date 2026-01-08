Skilled and unemployed: Why construction sector is slow to absorb qualified job seekers

A report by the Architectural Association of Kenya shows that absorption of professional services in the construction industry is at 20 per cent. [Courtesy]

Amid an aggressive plan by the government to build houses, behind the curtain, job seekers in the built environment are getting a cold reception from the sector that is outwardly thriving. They are unable to secure jobs despite completing their studies.

A report by the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) claims that absorption of professional services in the construction industry is at 20 per cent. Additionally, the survey by the institution shows that nine in every 10 graduates – both bachelors and diploma holders – are still out in the cold.