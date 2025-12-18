Shelter Afrique gets new board

Mr Lionel Zinsou, who has been elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) while Mr Said Athman Mtwana as Vice Chairman.[Courtesy]

Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) has announced the election of Lionel Zinsou as chairman of the board and Said Athman Mtwana as vice chairman.

The elections were concluded during the 149th meeting of the board.

Zinsou, a distinguished economist, seasoned investment banker, and former Prime Minister of the Republic of Benin (2015–2016), brings to the role extensive experience spanning public policy, global finance and private equity.

“I am honoured to assume the Chairmanship of ShafDB at this pivotal moment in its transformation. Across our continent, the demand for dignified, affordable housing and vibrant urban environments is both urgent and inspiring,” said Zinsou while accepting his appointment.

“Together with my fellow directors, I am committed to steering the Bank with clarity, purpose, and ambition, ensuring that our investments strengthen communities, unlock economic opportunity and reflect Africa’s boundless potential.”

Mtwana, who is representing Group 1 Member States, brings strong expertise in urban development policy, project planning, and built-environment economics, together with extensive experience working in senior government roles on national housing and land policy. “It is a privilege to serve as the vice chairman of a Bank whose mission speaks directly to the aspirations of millions of African families,” said Mtwana.

“I look forward to working closely with the Board and Management to deepen ShafDB’s impact, advance innovative urban development solutions, and uphold the governance needed to deliver lasting, inclusive growth across our Member States.”

Mtwana holds a Master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning and a Bachelor of Arts in Building Economics from the University of Nairobi, Kenya.

Shelter Afrique Development Bank Managing Director Thierno-Habib Hann welcomed the new board leadership and expressed appreciation to the outgoing Chairperson Dr Chii Akporji and the outgoing Vice Chairman Ahmed Belayat for their dedicated service and leadership.

“We warmly welcome Lionel Zinsou and Said Athman Mtwana to their new leadership roles at Shelter Afrique Development Bank. Their combined depth of experience in global finance, public policy, and urban development comes at a defining moment in the Bank’s evolution,” said Mr Hann.

“As we deepen our transformation into a fully-fledged Pan-African Development Bank, their guidance will be instrumental in advancing innovative housing finance solutions, strengthening partnerships, and accelerating inclusive, climate-resilient urban development. We also extend our appreciation to Dr Chii Akporji and Ahmed Belayat, whose leadership and stewardship have laid a strong foundation for the bank’s growth and impact.”