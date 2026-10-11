Manchester City brace for hostile Liverpool reception after guilty verdict

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Liverpool's Cody Gakpo battles with Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov in the Premier League at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on February 8, 2026. (Steven Halliwell/AFP]

Manchester City face a hostile Anfield on Sunday when the Premier League leaders play bitter rivals Liverpool in their first game since being found guilty of breaking more than 100 financial rules.

In a decision that could have a drastic effect on the future of the Premier League, an independent commission found City and their Emirati owners had arranged "sham" deals to artificially inflate revenues and reduce costs by more than £900 million ($1.2 billion) between 2009 and 2018.

The multiple breaches of Premier League laws came during a period in which City won three titles and a clutch of other trophies.

During that time Liverpool struggled to break City's stranglehold on the game in England.

City have appealed against the devastating verdict and manager Enzo Maresca said on Friday he was confident they will overturn the original ruling -- but said he was urging his players to concentrate on events on the field.

"For me and the players, we can control just the pitch, the football side. We are focused on that. This what we can control. We cannot control something different," the Italian said.

City got an idea of what awaits them when Manchester United fans goaded them during their 1-1 draw against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

As a result of the guilty verdicts, the Premier League season is in a state of stasis awaiting a ruling on the appeal and any potential punishment.

"I think the worst thing probably is the uncertainty, that no one knows what's going to happen," Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola said on Friday.

'No trust now'

The options range from a heavy points penalty or even expulsion from the English top flight. There is even speculation City could have titles taken away.

"I think they have to be stripped of the titles. Otherwise you send the wrong message to anyone in the future," John Gibbons of Liverpool podcast The Anfield Wrap told AFP.

"There can't be any trust now, certainly not if there's not an admission of guilt. For me, I don't see how Manchester City continue in the league."

Liverpool, who will be without the injured Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo on Sunday, finished second to City on three occasions in the past 12 years, although one of those, in 2013/14, came during the period under scrutiny.

City's rivals believe, however, the illegal spending during that period built the foundations for a golden era under former boss Pep Guardiola, who left at the end of last season.

Twice Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool missed out on the title despite amassing more than 90 points.

The battles for those titles made meetings between City and Liverpool special.

In truth, City have rarely enjoyed their trips to Anfield.

Last season's 2-1 victory was their first win there in front of a crowd since 2003, with their other victory coming amid Covid-19 restrictions in 2021.

City have made a flawless start to Maresca's reign, with seven successive wins in all competitions.

The charges against the club were first announced in February 2023 but City went on to win the treble, clinching the club's first Champions League crown, as well as the Premier League and FA Cup.

The question is whether Erling Haaland and his teammates can use the tumultuous events around them to fuel their performances, or whether they will fall apart.

Liverpool supporters have relished creating an intense atmosphere for City's visits since they emerged as title contenders following the takeover by their Abu Dhabi-based owners in 2008.

This weekend's showdown is likely to be "massively hostile," said Dom Farrell, author of the book "Glory Days for the Waifs and Strays" that chronicled City's rise from the third tier to European champions.

"If they were to win against Liverpool and then beat an off-form Paris Saint-Germain (in the Champions League on Wednesday) you really get a siege mentality going.

"But there's also a decent chance they get turned over and then it just starts to feel you're in this sort of dead zone waiting for the verdict."