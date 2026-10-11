Palmer signs contract to stay at Chelsea until 2034

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Cole Palmer of Chelsea during the Carabao Cup round 2 match between Chelsea and Luton Town at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, on August 27, 2026. [Harvey Murphy/NurPhoto via AFP]

Cole Palmer has signed a contract extension to stay at Chelsea until 2034.

Palmer was already under contract with the Premier League club until 2033 and the England forward's improved deal extends his time at Stamford Bridge for a further year.

"Chelsea means a lot to me and I think the club is going in the right direction, so I'm delighted to sign and I'm obviously very happy," the 24-year-old said.

"Speaking to the owners, to the sporting directors and obviously the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence, so it was only right to sign.

"Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions. I feel like we win major trophies here consistently and I want to be a part of that and play a big role in it, too."

Palmer joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023 and has provided a combined 91 goal and assists in 138 appearances in his time in west London.

He struggled with a persistent groin problem last season and was controversially left out of the World Cup squad by England boss Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel also said Palmer has "missed too many opportunities" to play for England after he pulled out of the squad for the recent Nations League matches.

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso defended Palmer on Friday, saying his star is committed to England and just needs to be fully fit to show his best form for club and country.

Palmer has started the season strongly, though, scoring four goals in seven appearances in all competitions.

His close relationship with Morgan Rogers convinced the England midfielder to join Chelsea from Aston Villa in the close season.

Palmer's contract is the latest given to a Blues star that stretches into the 2030s after recent deals signed by Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto.