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Carrick demands more 'streetwise' Man Utd after Spurs setback

By AFP | Oct. 11, 2026
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Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League v Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on October 10, 2026. (Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Michael Carrick said Manchester United need to become more "streetwise" and "stubborn" after they blew a late lead against 10-man Tottenham to draw 1-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United have taken just six points from their opening six Premier League games, their lowest haul at this stage of a league campaign for 30 years.

Carrick's men were booed off at half-time and at the end of the match after a Tottenham side that began the day bottom of the table dominated for large spells.

"I'm not happy with the amount of points that we've had so far, for sure. There's no hiding from that," said Carrick.

"I think it could have been different but for a couple of little things here and there, but the reality is the reality, we've got to accept it. We need to put things in a positive direction quite quickly.

"We're more than capable of doing that. We've just got to be a little bit more streetwise in moments, a little bit more stubborn and a little bit more stronger and see out certain things."

United also let the lead slip twice when they drew 2-2 away to Everton and were dumped out of the League Cup by Brighton last month despite taking an early 2-0 advantage.

It appeared that Tottenham would live to regret not taking a series of chances when Bryan Mbeumo put United in front 17 minutes from time.

Rodrigo Bentancur was then shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Luke Shaw.

But not for the first time in the past two seasons, United failed to make a man advantage count as Dominic Solanke headed in an equaliser in stoppage time.

Both Everton last season and City last month won at Old Trafford despite playing for over an hour reduced to 10 men.

"It's different type of goals but it's definitely something that, whether 10 men or not 10 men, if we're leading the game, we've got to see games out," added Carrick.

"Whether that's taking a ball, controlling the game a little bit more, looking after the ball better in their half and around their box and pinning them in a little bit."

Spurs remain without a league win this season, but Roberto De Zerbi was heartened by the response of his side.

"In that moment with 10 players maybe we played with more courage, we played with more energy and we changed again the game," said the Italian.

"For a long time Tottenham played without this blood, this character and I want, now I am the coach, I want to see this character every game."

Solanke was handed the captain's armband by De Zerbi in a surprise move and repaid the faith shown by his coach with a first away league goal since April 2025.

"I wanted to put him as captain to show my confidence and the confidence of the team, because all other players were happy when I said Dominic Solanke was captain," added De Zerbi.

"He is a great player and I wanted to show what is my confidence and what is the importance I give him in this team."

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