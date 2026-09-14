How VAR 'robbed' Manchester United in derby defeat at Old Trafford

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Manchester City's Phil Foden (2L) reacts to Referee Michael Oliver (L) after being shown a red card during the English Premier League vs Manchester United Old Trafford on September 13, 2026. (Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Professional Game Referees (Pro Ref) issued an official statement admitting an "error of judgment" after Erling Haaland’s match-winning goal was incorrectly allowed to stand in Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Despite playing with ten men following Phil Foden’s 23rd-minute red card for a kick on Bruno Fernandes, City broke the deadlock on the hour mark. Joško Gvardiol sent an inviting cross into the box where City midfielder Enzo Fernández launched himself toward the ball in an attempt to score from an offside position.

Though Fernández failed to make contact, his run drew United defender Lisandro Martínez away from his line, leaving Haaland free at the far post to tuck home his ninth career derby goal.

The on-field assistant referee initially flagged the play for offside. However, VAR overturned the call after determining that Haaland himself was onside and that Fernández had not touched the ball, narrowly treating Fernández's movement as non-interfering under a strict interpretation of the law.

Following an outcry from United players and management, Pro Ref issued a clarification conceding that VAR failed to evaluate the broader tactical disruption created by the offside runner:

"The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland – that was checked by VAR and he was found to be in an onside position. In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective; however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review."

The officiating body confirmed it had contacted Manchester United to acknowledge the mistake and announced a formal internal review. Erling Haaland of Manchester City scores to make it 0-1 in the Premier League vs between Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 13, 2026. [Mark Cosgrove/AFP]

Reactions from United camp

The post-match fallout exposed deep frustration over how subjective offside rules are interpreted at the highest level:

Man United Manager Michael Carrick expressed serious concern over the decision-making process, calling the rationale "worrying".

"We've put things in place to help referees' decisions... If that's the interpretation about football—where throwing your body at a ball with a defender next to you isn't interfering—it's a staggering decision. I can't understand it."

Lisandro Martínez, the Argentine Man United defender, also highlighted the impossible position the error put him in as a defender.

"I went to him because he was in front of me—that's why Haaland was free at the back. Five or six officials making this kind of mistake in the Premier League is unacceptable. We have to go home with this injustice."

Though the admission provides clarity, it offers no tangible relief for United, who were left empty-handed despite playing over an hour with a numerical advantage