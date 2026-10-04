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DCI tightens security measures in Nairobi ahead of 2027 polls

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 4, 2026
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The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters Nairobi. [File]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has stepped up security measures in Nairobi as Kenya begins preparations for the 2027 General Election, with authorities warning that criminal activity, misinformation and political goonism could threaten a peaceful electoral environment.

The agency said security agencies operating under the multi-agency framework are working to ensure that the country maintains a safe and secure environment conducive to a free, fair and credible election.

Regional Criminal Investigations Officer (RCIO) Setim Kandie said the DCI had intensified efforts to address both emerging and persistent security threats affecting residents and businesses in the capital.

Among the concerns being targeted are political goonism, misinformation and disinformation, as well as various forms of robbery, including phone snatching and motor vehicle theft.

The DCI is also targeting the increasingly common “kazi majuu” scams, which have continued to expose members of the public to financial losses and other risks.

While addressing journalists in Nairobi, Kandie said the security agency had adopted an open-door policy and would work closely with residents to identify and respond to threats.

“Members of the public have a critical role to play by providing information on security concerns affecting their communities,” Kandie said.

He urged Nairobi residents to report suspicious activities and criminal incidents promptly, saying timely information would enable security agencies to take appropriate action before threats escalate.

The enhanced measures come as security agencies prepare for the security demands associated with the 2027 polls. Elections in Kenya typically require heightened coordination among law enforcement agencies to address potential threats to public order, protect communities and safeguard the electoral process.

The DCI’s focus on misinformation and disinformation also highlights growing concerns over the impact of false or misleading information on public safety and political stability, particularly as the election period approaches.

Kandie stressed that cooperation between the public and security agencies would be critical in dealing with emerging threats.

The DCI has therefore encouraged members of the public to make use of established reporting channels whenever they encounter criminal activity or suspicious incidents.

Emergency reports can be made through National Police Service numbers 999, 911 and 112. Members of the public can also contact the DCI through its toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

The agency said the measures were part of broader efforts to contain criminal activity and strengthen security ahead of, during and after the 2027 General Election.

 

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Related Topics

2027 General Election DCI Investigation DCI Political Goonism
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