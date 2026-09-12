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United boss Carrick dismisses Anderson's 'kings of Manchester' jibe

By AFP | Sep. 12, 2026
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Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick claps the fans after the match against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, north-west England on September 6, 2026. [AFP]

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has dismissed Elliot Anderson's jibe that City are "kings of Manchester" ahead of Sunday's derby.

Already trailing five points behind their bitter rivals, United will face Manchester City at Old Trafford with Anderson's taunt ringing in their ears.

Anderson joined City from Nottingham Forest for £116 million ($156 million) in the close-season after United refused to enter a bidding war for the England midfielder.

The 23-year-old can expect a hostile reception from United fans after adding fuel to the Manchester rivalry.

"For as long as I've known Manchester, City have been the kings of Manchester," Anderson said following his arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

City have been top dogs in Manchester since Alex Ferguson retired after winning the Premier League with United in 2013, finishing above them every season since then.

In that time, City won seven Premier League titles and the Champions League among countless other trophies.

But, despite United's lack of success in comparison to City, Carrick refused to agree with Anderson's assessment of the current balance of power in Manchester.

"I'm definitely not using that phrase at all, no," said Carrick, who led United to a 2-0 win over City in the most recent derby in January.

"We're humble enough and realistic enough to know where we've come from in recent history, and we need to and want to be better, and we want to be challenging more.

"So, that's where we're at. It doesn't mean that we can't and we won't. It means we still hope, we believe, and we expect that we can be and we should be, but I understand the bigger picture."

Speaking in his press conference on Friday, City manager Enzo Maresca said recent history was behind Anderson's claim.

"The reason why Elliot said that is because he grew up in the last 15 years," said the Italian.

"I think Manchester City was unbelievable, what they achieved. So I think it's normal when Elliot said that."

United have made a spluttering start to the top-flight campaign with just one win from three games, although they thrashed Sabah 4-0 in their Champions League opener on Thursday.

In contrast, City have won their first four matches in all competitions under Maresca.

However, Carrick believes United are on the up after finishing third -- one place behind City -- in the Premier League last season.

"I think going into the Champions League game (against Sabah) and talking about the expectation there, I think it's a really good thing that it's shifted in a way," he said.

"All of a sudden there's different things asked of us now to maybe what was a few months ago and we're in the Champions League.

"That in itself shows the steps we've made, and we need to be in the later stages of that, and then the expectations around that."

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Related Topics

Manchester United Manchester City Manchester Derby Michael Carrick
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