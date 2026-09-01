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Arteta hails Arsenal's 'finishers' after Saka killed off Villa

By AFP | Sep. 1, 2026
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Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka (C) celebrates after scoring in the English Premier League vs Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on August 31, 2026. [Darren Staples / AFP]

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal's ability to kill off their Premier League rivals will be key to their title defence after Bukayo Saka sealed a 1-0 win against Aston Villa on Monday.

Saka netted with a close-range finish in the second half at Villa Park to make it two successive victories at the start of the season for the champions.

Arteta was impressed with the way his side ground out a hard-fought success at a venue they lost in last season.

"Really happy, it's a massive win. It's a tough place to come and earn three points. I think we deserved it," he said.

"We had a great performance. With 11, it wasn't enough, the finishers came in and did a magnificent job to finish the game and win it.

"I know how tough it is to win here. Every big team has struggled against them because they are so good."

Arsenal are one of four teams to win their first two league games this term along with Manchester City, Chelsea and Hull.

The Gunners host Chelsea on Sunday in a fascinating early test of both teams's title credentials.

Arteta is confident Arsenal will be able to stay the course after finally winning the title for the first time in 22 years last season.

"Last year was the same. We know how difficult it is to earn points in this league," he said.

"I always trust my players. The level depends on the moment as well. Last year, we lost here in a really difficult way. That was still in the tummy."

Arsenal could have further additions by the time they meet Chelsea, with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez linked with the Gunners.

The transfer window shuts at 2200 GMT on Tuesday and Arteta said: "I disconnected for a day.

"My focus had to be on the game, we have the right people at the club to look after that."

Saka has scored in Arsenal's first two games as the England winger makes amends for an injury-plagued end to last term.

"It's not easy coming here, they made it hard for us. It feels even better to come out with the win," he said.

"The way they defend, really compact and with a high line, they caught us offside. We had to adapt to that.

"One goal is normally enough for us because we are so solid at the back. All the full-backs, the way they play gives us a lot.

"For us wingers, it opens up the game for us, we've always got composure in the box. All the boys put in a shift tonight. It helps with a clean sheet."

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