Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Newcastle appoint Jaissle as new head coach after Howe exit

By AFP | Aug. 6, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

New Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle [Facebook]

Newcastle have appointed Matthias Jaissle as their new head coach following Eddie Howe's departure, the English Premier League club announced Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Jaissle, a former Germany Under-21 international, was previously in charge of Saudi side Al-Ahli but has no prior experience of managing a top-flight club.

"It is an incredible honour to become head coach of Newcastle United," said Jaissle.

"This is one of the biggest clubs in European football, with a unique history, identity and supporter base, and I am excited to experience that passion and connection first-hand.

"When Newcastle United comes your way, you take notice. The ambition of the club, the vision for the future and the opportunity ahead made this an incredibly compelling place to be. I have followed the club's journey closely in recent years and the progress that has been made is clear for everyone to see."

Jaissle was forced to end his playing career due to injury at the age of 25.

His first managerial job came with Austrian side Liefering, whom he led to a second-placed finish in the second tier, the club's joint best-ever position.

Jaissle took charge at Red Bull Salzburg in 2021, winning successive Austrian titles as well as the Austrian Cup.

Jaissle joined Al-Ahli in 2023 and led them to AFC Champions League titles in 2025 and 2026.

Although not a high-profile manager, he is well-known to Newcastle's majority owner, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which bought a controlling share in four Pro League clubs, including Al-Ahli, in 2023.

Newcastle chief executive David Hopkinson said: "Matthias is one of the most exciting and highly regarded young coaches in football and I'm thrilled to welcome him to Newcastle United.

"We have conducted a thorough process, and he has emerged as the clear candidate for the role. He possesses all the qualities we were looking for."

'Believe in the project'

Jaissle has a tough task ahead of him given the way Howe, in his five years at Newcastle, revitalised a club that had struggled for decades.

Howe replaced Steve Bruce in November 2021 and won the League Cup in March 2025 -- beating Liverpool in the final to clinch the northeast side's first major trophy since 1969.

The former Bournemouth boss also led Newcastle to Champions League qualification in 2023 and 2025.

But hampered by star striker Alexander Isak's protracted move to Liverpool, the Englishman came under pressure as the Magpies finished 12th in the Premier League last season, with 17 defeats in their 38 games.

Newcastle reached the Champions League last 16 but were hammered 8-3 on aggregate by Barcelona.

The club have since been depleted by the close-season departures of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali to Tottenham and England forward Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, with Howe reportedly frustrated at losing several of his best players in order that Newcastle could comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes is also set to leave St James' Park after reports earlier Wednesday that Premier League champions Arsenal had agreed a £75 million ($101 million) deal to sign the Brazil midfielder.

The Magpies begin the 2026/27 Premier League season at home to Liverpool on August 23, with an upbeat Jaissle insisting: "I am incredibly excited about the future.

"I fully and unreservedly believe in this project, the ambition and the direction the club is taking. There is a clear vision, strong leadership and an exceptional platform to build on."

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Matthias Jaissle Newcastle United
.

Latest Stories

Madina Okot seals landmark WNBL move to Tasmania Jewels
Madina Okot seals landmark WNBL move to Tasmania Jewels
Sports
By Sharon Namarome
1 hr ago
Amin: Police officers behind Dr Victoria Mutiso's murder
Crime and Justice
By Esther Nyambura
2 hrs ago
From runway to political arena: Christabel Azangalala betting on youth power
Newsbeat
By Joan Oyiela
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ex-Auditor-General Deputy Director charged with forging degree to earn Sh28.4M
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Ex-Auditor-General Deputy Director charged with forging degree to earn Sh28.4M
Gunmen Kill Mt Elgon Politician Nathan Wasama Masai
By Osinde Obare 3 hrs ago
Gunmen Kill Mt Elgon Politician Nathan Wasama Masai
"Your term ends next week", High Court tells Ruto
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
"Your term ends next week", High Court tells Ruto
Degrees of debt: How Ruto's new varsity funding plan will drown students in debts
By Lewis Nyaundi 6 hrs ago
Degrees of debt: How Ruto's new varsity funding plan will drown students in debts
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved