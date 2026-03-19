Man United coach Carrick expects hard test against resolute Bournemouth

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Manchester United coach Michael Carrick reacts in the technical area during the Premier League match vs Aston Villa at Old Trafford on March 15, 2026. [Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto]

Michael Carrick has told his Manchester United side to ready themselves for an awkward encounter away to Bournemouth on Friday as they look to maintain their challenge for a Champions League place.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a resurgence since former United and England midfielder Carrick was appointed caretaker boss in January until the end of the season.

United are now third in the Premier League ahead of their trip to south coast side Bournemouth after recovering from their first loss under Carrick, away to Newcastle, by beating top-four rivals Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday.

Bournemouth, however, are 10th in the table and have made life difficult for United in recent seasons, with December's remarkable 4-4 draw at Old Trafford extending their recent unbeaten run in this fixture.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola, tipped as a possible permanent manager of the Red Devils has not lost in five previous matches against United.

But such has been the club's revival under Carrick, appointed after former United team-mate Darren Fletcher's two-game spell in temporary charge following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, that the Old Trafford hierarchy may well stick with the 44-year-old come the end of the current campaign.

"It's a tough game," Carrick said of Bournemouth, undefeated in their last 10 matches in the Premier League.

"It's a tough place to go. They're on a really good run of form, so, yeah, a difficult game," he also told a pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"We're obviously going down there, we've had a good run and the boys are in good shape but, yeah, always a difficult game. Always has been and probably always will be.

"We know that, they're a really good team, well coached, really well coached, and good energy. We know we'll be in for a game down there on Friday."

United have won just two of their last seven away matches following a last-gasp 2-1 loss at Newcastle.

But Carrick said: "Whether it's home or away, it's not something we kind of look at too much. It's the next game, really."

He added: "It's been nice to be able to win at home and put that in place, and to go and play at Old Trafford with a real feeling of confidence and looking forward to the game and for the supporters to feel that as well and leaving with a good feeling."

Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu and Lisandro Martinez remain sidelined for Friday’s match, but the latter is expected to be available when United return to action against Leeds on April 13.

The international break, lack of European fixtures and an early FA Cup exit mean United have an unusually long, 24-day, wait for a game after the Bournemouth match.

"You've got to be really flexible, you know, to come off the back of it in good shape," Carrick said.

"The boys will have a break, in some way, but we're definitely mindful of it for sure and it's a little bit unique in some ways, having the week after the internationals to prepare for the next game."