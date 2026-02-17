Arsenal to face third-tier Mansfield, Newcastle host Man City in FA Cup

Audio By Vocalize

Arsenal's players gather during the English Premier League football match. [AFP]

League One Mansfield were handed a home draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round draw on Monday as Newcastle face Manchester City.

Mansfield produced the only shock of note so far in the fourth round by coming from behind to win 2-1 at top tier Burnley on Saturday.

Arsenal put third tier opposition to the sword on Sunday as four first-half goals beat Wigan 4-0 at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's men remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple, as do City, but Pep Guardiola's men face a far tougher fifth draw draw.

City dumped Newcastle out of the League Cup earlier this month and the sides will meet for a fifth time this season in the last 16.

Chelsea face a trip to Hollywood-backed Wrexham, who have already taken a Premier League scalp this season in Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool will be confident of progress despite being handed an away tie at the Premier League's bottom club Wolves.

Sixth-tier Macclesfield, who ended Crystal Palace's defence of the competition in round three, are aiming to produce another massive upset when they host Brentford on Monday.

The winner of that tie will travel to West Ham in the fifth round.