×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Arsenal to face third-tier Mansfield, Newcastle host Man City in FA Cup

By AFP | Feb. 17, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Arsenal's players gather during the English Premier League football match. [AFP]

League One Mansfield were handed a home draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round draw on Monday as Newcastle face Manchester City.

Mansfield produced the only shock of note so far in the fourth round by coming from behind to win 2-1 at top tier Burnley on Saturday.

Arsenal put third tier opposition to the sword on Sunday as four first-half goals beat Wigan 4-0 at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's men remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple, as do City, but Pep Guardiola's men face a far tougher fifth draw draw.

City dumped Newcastle out of the League Cup earlier this month and the sides will meet for a fifth time this season in the last 16.

Chelsea face a trip to Hollywood-backed Wrexham, who have already taken a Premier League scalp this season in Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool will be confident of progress despite being handed an away tie at the Premier League's bottom club Wolves.

Sixth-tier Macclesfield, who ended Crystal Palace's defence of the competition in round three, are aiming to produce another massive upset when they host Brentford on Monday.

The winner of that tie will travel to West Ham in the fifth round.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Premier League Arsenal FC Manchester City Newcastle Defeat
.

Latest Stories

Hit show 'America's Next Top Model' under scrutiny in fresh Netflix documentary
Hit show 'America's Next Top Model' under scrutiny in fresh Netflix documentary
Entertainment
By Tania Omusale
19 mins ago
Pereira 'trusts' Forest owner Marinakis despite three sackings this season
Premier League
By AFP
21 mins ago
Two officers accused of shooting dead Nairobi youth to be held for a week
Crime and Justice
By Fred Kagonye
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Of Lent and Ash Wednesday, their origin and significance
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Of Lent and Ash Wednesday, their origin and significance
From Sh80b deal to dramatic handshake: How Sakaja auctioned Nairobi to State House
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
From Sh80b deal to dramatic handshake: How Sakaja auctioned Nairobi to State House
Why Kitutu Chache South MP Kibagendi has been expelled from Parliament
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Why Kitutu Chache South MP Kibagendi has been expelled from Parliament
Sifuna: Next political liberator or just a one-hit wonder?
By Leonard Khafafa 5 hrs ago
Sifuna: Next political liberator or just a one-hit wonder?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved