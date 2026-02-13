×
Former Arsenal player Partey faces two more rape charges

By AFP | Feb. 13, 2026
Former Arsenal Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London on September 17, 2025 [CARLOS JASSO / AFP]

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been charged with two further counts of rape.

The 32-year-old, who now plays for Spanish club Villarreal, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on March 13 to face the charges, which relate to one alleged victim in 2020.

The alleged offence was reported to police in August 2025.

In September, Partey denied five counts of rape against two other women, and a charge of sexual assault against a third at Southwark Crown Court.

Those alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022 when he played for Arsenal.

The Ghanaian international is due to face trial on November 2.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 in a transfer worth a reported £45 million ($61 million)

He left the London club in June last year after making 167 appearances.

Partey has over 50 caps for Ghana and could feature at the World Cup later this year.

