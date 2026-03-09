Ruto assents to National Infrastructure Fund Bill 2026

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto at State House Nairobi on Monday, March 9, 2026. [PSC]

President William Ruto on Monday, March 9, assented to the National Infrastructure Fund Bill 2026, paving the way for the establishment of a new financing framework aimed at accelerating the development of key national infrastructure projects.

The signing ceremony took place at State House, Nairobi, just days after the National Assembly approved the legislation following its introduction to Parliament by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah.

The new law establishes the National Infrastructure Fund, which is expected to mobilise alternative sources of financing to fast-track the development of critical infrastructure across the country.

According to the government, the fund will help reduce reliance on public debt by attracting private sector participation and supporting commercially viable infrastructure projects.

