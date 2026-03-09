×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto assents to National Infrastructure Fund Bill 2026

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 9, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto at State House Nairobi on Monday, March 9, 2026. [PSC]

President William Ruto on Monday, March 9, assented to the National Infrastructure Fund Bill 2026, paving the way for the establishment of a new financing framework aimed at accelerating the development of key national infrastructure projects.

The signing ceremony took place at State House, Nairobi, just days after the National Assembly approved the legislation following its introduction to Parliament by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah.

The new law establishes the National Infrastructure Fund, which is expected to mobilise alternative sources of financing to fast-track the development of critical infrastructure across the country.

According to the government, the fund will help reduce reliance on public debt by attracting private sector participation and supporting commercially viable infrastructure projects.

More to follow...

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto State House Nairobi National Infrastructure Fund Bill 2026
.

Latest Stories

This could be end game of Iran war
This could be end game of Iran war
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay
Health & Science
By Lewis Nyaundi
1 hr ago
Azimio kicks out Junet, Joho from coalition leadership
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nairobi counts cost of floods as Sakaja says he's not responsible
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Nairobi counts cost of floods as Sakaja says he's not responsible
Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay
Ruto assents to Infrastructure Fund Bill as KPC debuts at bourse
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Ruto assents to Infrastructure Fund Bill as KPC debuts at bourse
Azimio kicks out Junet, Joho from coalition leadership
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Azimio kicks out Junet, Joho from coalition leadership
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved