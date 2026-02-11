Thomas Frank sacked by Spurs after Newcastle defeat

Audio By Vocalize

Thomas Frank gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Champions League football league stage match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on January 20, 2026. [ ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked head coach Thomas Frank after less than eight months in charge following a 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle on Tuesday which left them just five points above the Premier League relegation zone.

The North London side are 16th in the table and without a win in their past eight Premier League games -- their worst such run since October 2008.

Spurs have won just two of their past 17 league matches and collected only 12 points in that time.

"The club has taken the decision to make a change in the men's head coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today," said a Tottenham statement issued on Wednesday.

"Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.

"However, results and performances have led the board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary."

Frank, formerly in charge of London rivals Brentford, took over at Spurs in June after Ange Postecoglou was sacked.

He signed a contract until 2028 but was unable to improve the club's league form, despite strong results in European competition.

The Dane led Spurs to automatic qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League by finishing fourth in the group stage.

But that was offset by a Premier League record of seven wins, eight draws and 11 defeats this season.

"Throughout his time at the club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the club forward," Spurs added in their statement.

"We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future."

Tottenham are out of both domestic cup competitions, having been beaten by Newcastle in the fourth round of the League Cup in October and losing to Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round last month.