Sesko strikes late as Man U beat Fulham

Teammates celebrate with Manchester United's Slovenian striker #30 Benjamin Sesko (2nd L) after he scored his team's third goal just before the end of time during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Fulham [AFP]

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick extended his perfect start as Benjamin Sesko’s stoppage-time strike sealed a pulsating 3-2 win over Fulham yesterday.

United took the lead through Casemiro’s first-half header and looked in command when Matheus Cunha netted after the interval at Old Trafford.

In an incredible finale, Raul Jimenez’s penalty with five minutes left gave Fulham hope before Kevin’s wonder-goal hauled the visitors level in stoppage time.

To United’s immense credit, they hit straight back as the much-maligned Sesko’s fourth goal in his last four games sealed Carrick’s third successive victory.

After masterminding surprise wins over Manchester City and Premier League leaders Arsenal, this remarkable encounter suggested former United midfielder Carrick might have the Midas touch.

Unbeaten in their last seven league matches, United moved up to fourth place as their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League gathers pace.

Reaching the Champions League would be a significant statement for Carrick, who was sacked by second-tier Middlesbrough last year.

Only once in Amorim’s turbulent 14-month reign did United win three games in a row, and Carrick has matched that run within weeks of his appointment, continuing it until the end of the season.

United’s hierarchy may have to consider hiring Carrick permanently if their former midfielder can continue his impressive run.

Whether that is enough to appease the 1958 Manchester United fans group is another matter after they staged a protest against the owners outside Old Trafford before kick-off.

Hundreds of fans, some wearing clown masks, gathered to express their frustration with United’s decline under the Glazer family and the lack of improvement since co-owner Jim Ratcliffe took charge of football operations.