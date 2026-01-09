KCB seek to end Police hoodoo as Friday league action resumes

KCB's James Kinyanzui (left) and Ghai Panchol of Kariobangi Sharks during their FKF Premier league match at Dandora Stadium on Thursday، May 15، 2025. [Jonah Onyango، Standard]

The SportPesa Premier League resumes on Friday after midweek action with two important matches that could shape the top and bottom ends of the table, as KCB take on defending champions Kenya Police while Sofapaka face Bidco United.

At Kasarani Stadium, KCB will be desperate to end a long winless run against Kasarani Stadium that has stretched for close to two years when they face off from 3pm

The bankers last beat Police in 2023, winning 2-1 during the 2023/2024 season. Since then, KCB have struggled in this fixture, losing three times and drawing once.

Last season, they went down 2-1 in the second leg and settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Overall, KCB have managed just three wins in their last ten meetings with Police.

The standings show just how tight the contest is expected to be. Police sit sixth on the table with 22 points from 13 matches, while KCB are seventh with 21 points from 14 games.

A win for either side could push them closer to the top five, while a loss would slow their momentum at a crucial stage of the season.

Police will come into the match with confidence, having been more consistent so far. They have won six matches and lost only three, while KCB have been less steady, losing five times already.

However, KCB will be encouraged by playing at home and will hope this is the match where they finally turn the tide against a side that has troubled them in recent seasons.

On the other hand, the Police are winless in their last three games, a dip in form the bankers could utilise.

At Kasarani Annex, Sofapaka will face Bidco United in a match that carries pressure at the lower end of the table.

Sofapaka are 17th with 13 points, level with APS Bomet but ahead on goal difference. Bidco United are 15th with 14 points and know that a win could give them some breathing space from the relegation zone.

Both teams have struggled for wins, and Friday’s clash offers a chance to reset their season. For Sofapaka, home advantage could be key as they look to climb out of danger, while Bidco will aim to frustrate their hosts and pick vital away points.