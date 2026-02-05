×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Omtatah seeks to stop hospital AGM over missing Sh9b

By Nancy Gitonga | Feb. 5, 2026
Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah addresses the media at Parliament buildings ,Nairobi where he opposed 'President Ruto's Unwarranted Threats and Insults directed at the Judiciary and Litigation'. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has filed a fresh petition at the High Court seeking to halt The Nairobi Hospital’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Thursday, citing alleged financial mismanagement and governance chaos at the iconic medical institution.

In an urgent application lodged on Wednesday at the Constitution and Human Rights Division in Milimani High Court, Omtatah, alongside activists Bernard Muchiri Muchere and Naomi Nyakerario Misati, is demanding immediate court intervention to prevent what they describe as an “irreversible governance catastrophe.”

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

The Nairobi Hospital’s Upcoming Annual General Meeting Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah  High Court Ruling Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)
.

Latest Stories

Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
Politics is taking the shine off noble Nyota empowerment fund
Opinion
By Elias Mokua
3 hrs ago
Junior Starlets players dominate Kenya U20 team
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
By Esther Nyambura 3 hrs ago
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved