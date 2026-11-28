Independent candidates have petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to abolish the mandatory requirement for photocopies of supporters’ national identity cards, warning that the regulation could lock out aspirants.
Speaking after presenting a petition to the commission on Friday, the group said the requirement was unconstitutional, terming it discriminatory.
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