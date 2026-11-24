Audio By Vocalize

The Senate race is shaping up as a bruising political contest, pitting incumbent Senator Daniel Maanzo of Wiper against United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Andrew Mulwa in a battle that could test Kalonzo’s influence in the region. [File,Standard]

President William Ruto appears keen to wrest a chunk of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s support base in Ukambani, with the Makueni Senate race emerging as a key battleground in his broader strategy to penetrate the region ahead of next year’s General Election.

The Senate race is shaping up as a bruising political contest, pitting incumbent Senator Daniel Maanzo of Wiper against United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Andrew Mulwa in a battle that could test Kalonzo’s influence in the region.

By fronting Mulwa, who is currently the head of the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NASCOP) and a former Makueni County Executive for Health, President Ruto’s UDA wants to demonstrate that it can challenge Wiper’s long-standing political dominance in the region and possibly weaken the opposition party.

The two protagonists have already gone for each other’s jugular, with Mulwa emerging as a harsh critic of Maanzo’s leadership style. In a recent interview, Mulwa described Senator Maanzo as a “classical failure”, particularly in his role in the Senate, where he is completing his first term.

“Senator Maanzo has totally failed the people of Makueni.

‘‘He has failed to effectively represent their interests in the Senate,” says Dr Mulwa, who plans to leverage his experience in both Makueni County and the national government in the health sector to position himself as a candidate with the technical expertise and administrative experience to lead.

In particular, Mulwa faults Maanzo for failing to champion the plight of mango farmers in the county, who continue to incur heavy post-harvest losses every season due to overproduction.

“Makueni is one of the largest producers of mangoes, yet our farmers continue to remain poor due to massive losses. The senator has no idea how to cushion them,” argues Mulwa.

The former acting Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority is presenting himself as a candidate who brings professional experience, youthful energy and a different approach to representation.

He says that, if elected to the Senate, one of his first priorities would be to push for the establishment of a special fund modelled on the support structures available to coffee and tea farmers to cushion mango farmers against fluctuating prices and market shocks.

He says the proposed fund would provide a safety net for thousands of mango farmers in Ukambani who incur heavy losses when market prices collapse during peak harvesting seasons.

“My other assignment would be to push for the restoration of Makueni’s universal healthcare programme, which has since collapsed,” says Mulwa, noting that residents enjoyed affordable and accessible healthcare during former governor Kivutha Kibwana’s tenure.