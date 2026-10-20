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Ruto uses Mashujaa Day to replace the 'hustler' tag with 'Usawa ni Sawa' slogan

By Stephen Rutto | Oct. 20, 2026
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President William Ruto inspects a guard of honour during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret on October 20, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has unveiled what could be his new political rallying call for the 2027 General Election as he leads the last Mashujaa Day in his first term as head of state.

Ruto declared during the celebrations staged at Kipchoge Keino Stadium that his administration will now champion an “Usawa ni Sawa” agenda, which will be sold to Kenyans in the run-up to next year’s general elections.

Ruto, who rode to power in 2022 on the popular Hustler slogan, appeared to signal a shift in messaging as he addressed thousands of Kenyans during yesterday’s Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret.

Ruto said he would present to Kenyans a new vision centred on improving livelihoods, creating jobs and expanding opportunities, as he seeks to defend his seat in next year’s closely watched election.

“I will present to Kenyans the Usawa agenda and a promise of better lives for Kenyans. I will place before Kenyans the next phase of our agenda,” Ruto said.

He challenged political leaders seeking to govern the country to focus on ideas and practical solutions rather than political rhetoric.

“Our democracy must be a contest of ideas and every leader should be ready to present a clear vision and a practical plan of achieving it,” he said.

Ruto said the next phase of his administration would focus on expanding digital opportunities, infrastructure and energy development, which he said would create more jobs for young Kenyans.

“Over the next three years, we intend to expand digital opportunities to two million people. We will pursue this alongside expanded road infrastructure,” he said.

He added that developments in the energy sector would also help create more employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

The President challenged his opponents to offer alternative solutions to the challenges facing Kenyans, particularly in agriculture, housing and job creation.

“Tell Kenyans how to build houses and create jobs. If you have a better plan for agriculture, tell Kenyans the alternative proposals you have,” he told his critics.

Ruto acknowledged that his administration remained open to criticism, saying disagreements should be used to improve government policies.

“No government programme is beyond criticism, but let our disagreements produce better policies,” he said.

The President admitted that more work remained to be done, particularly in improving household incomes.

“We still have work to do. Modest incomes are still part of our play. Progress must never be an excuse for complacency,” he said.

Among the measures he announced to put more money in Kenyans’ pockets is a proposal to exempt workers  earning Sh32,000 or less from Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) tax.

He also said the Government would seek to exempt land valued at Sh1 million and below from stamp duty.

Ruto further said the Government would pursue legal avenues to remove the 25 per cent import duty on mobile phones, arguing that cheaper devices would broaden access to digital employment opportunities.

“Making phones more affordable will increase access to digital jobs,” he said.

The President also announced plans to provide internships to 50,000 young Kenyans starting in January, with placements to be administered through a transparent digital system.

The announcements come as the political temperature rises ahead of the 2027 General Election, when Ruto is expected to seek a second and final term.

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President William Ruto 2027 Elections Political Slogans 2027 General Election
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