Clergy raise the alarm over political violence in Meru, Tharaka Nithi

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Kawira Mwangaza and her husband Murega Baichu address a rally in Igembe which was later disrupted by goons. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Religious leaders in Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties have raised concerns over political hooliganism at rallies.

Young, jobless youths, reportedly hired by local politicians, have violently disrupted political rallies and other events attended by local politicians in recent weeks, causing mayhem at trading centres and other venues.

The clerics are worried that as campaigns for various political seats gather pace, the violence witnessed in different parts of the counties could escalate.

In Meru County, where previous elections have largely been peaceful, events attended by candidates for governor, senator and MP positions have been invaded by goons armed with crude weapons, leaving members of the business community counting losses and reporting injuries.

Even the police have not been spared the violence, with some officers attached to the Central Imenti Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) office sustaining injuries and police vehicles being damaged in October.

Bishop Jack Kithinji, the General Secretary of the Meru County Clergy Forum, condemned the political violence and intolerance, and threatened to call out politicians involved.

"And I continue to call for peace not just in Meru and Tharaka Nithi but indeed in the entire country. Nothing should make Kenyans fight on behalf of, or for, any politicians. Politics is not a matter of life and death. As for politicians who sponsor goons or disrupt opponents' rallies, we condemn them. They should be marked and should not be elected to any post," Bishop Kithinji said.

His message was echoed by Reverend Patrick Kirimi of the Presbyterian Church in Eastern Africa (PCEA), Chogoria Parish in Tharaka Nithi, and Bishop Kiambi Atheru of the King's Ambassador Network in Meru, who condemned politicians sponsoring goons to violently disrupt their opponents' events.

"As electioneering begins, my call to politicians, aspirants and their supporters is to embrace peace, tolerance and respect for divergent political views. Let every aspirant stick to their development agenda and their lane, selling their vision rather than attacking opponents. Political competition must never degenerate into violence, intimidation or destruction of property," Rev Kirimi said.

He added: "Leaders must take responsibility for their supporters, while security agencies deal firmly and impartially with perpetrators. Elections should be a contest of ideas, not violence. Let us safeguard peace, unity and our communities."

Bishop Atheru, who served as County Secretary in the administration of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza before her impeachment, expressed fears that the violence could worsen if it was not contained quickly.

"The wave of political violence that we have started witnessing is very serious. You can be sure that if politicians do not control the violence by demonstrating peaceful campaigns, we are likely to have chaotic politics full of violence. The government should put measures in place to tame or control politicians," Atheru stated.

Few of the leading candidates have been spared the violence witnessed so far.

Governor Isaac Mutuma, former Governor Peter Munya, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi and Mwangaza have all had their events disrupted by goons.

The four are among those expected to contest the governor's seat in the 2027 elections.

In October, supporters of Governor Mutuma and Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri clashed during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Safaricom Foundation-funded ultra-modern maternity facility at Timau Sub-County Hospital.

Mutuma and Rindikiri were allies when they supported Mwangaza's impeachment but have since fallen out.

In the same month, during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Githongo Stadium, supporters of Mutuma and Mwangaza clashed as she attempted to access the venue, leaving several vehicles damaged.

Munya's rally in Tigania East was also disrupted by goons, forcing him to cut short the event.

In Tigania West, Linturi, DCP Woman Representative candidate Felicity Biriri and Senate candidate Mugambi Imanyara had their convoy attacked as they distributed maize seeds to local farmers.

Mwangaza's charity event, dubbed 'Okolea Kaana ka Miiru', in Igembe Central was raided by goons. Materials she intended to donate to vulnerable families were carted away, while a guitar belonging to her husband, Murega Baichu, was stolen.

Last month, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki warned that the government would firmly deal with perpetrators of violence regardless of their political affiliation.

"I saw in our neighbouring county of Meru the former governor's (Mwangaza's) vehicle smashed. She does not support me or the president. She is in one-term but she has the right to campaign in peace," he said in Maara while inspecting the ongoing construction of the Sh7.5 billion Nithi Bridge project.

Prof Kindiki, who was flanked by area leaders, said the government would not tolerate political violence and issued a stern warning to leaders who deploy goons to attack their rivals during the electioneering period.

"All those responsible for the violence must be arrested, not just in Meru but in the entire country. Any politician funding violence, destroying property or promoting violence, whether that person is one-term, two-term, four-term or long-term, must be arrested and locked in," the visibly angry DP said.

Kindiki called on both pro-government politicians and those in the opposition to conduct peaceful campaigns.

He said the two sides should compete on the basis of their respective development agendas and steer clear of criminal acts that could jeopardise peace in the country.