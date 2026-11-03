Ruto, Kindiki bank on development projects to secure Meru, Tharaka Nithi votes

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses residents of Matangi after launching the Kimbo-Matangini and Ndarugo-Nyacaba-Kimuchu roads in Juja constituency, on October 28, 2026. [DPSC, Standard]

President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki are banking on major projects in Meru and Tharaka Nithi to secure support for their re-election.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has been a busy man, launching key infrastructure projects across the two counties.

Prof Kindiki is banking on the Sh7.5 billion bridge, a Sh1b hospital upgrade and Sh1b market among major projects to sway the voters in region and push back the opposition led former Cabinet Secretaries Peter Munya, Mithika Linturi and former Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

The DP said the Kenya Kwanza administration should be judged by what it has been able to accomplish for the people, in terms of impactful development projects.

He also cited improved government services at newly established Huduma Centres and support for farmers through reduced farm input prices among projects designed to boost livelihoods.

Kindiki said as he lobbies for development projects for other counties he wants Meru and Tharaka Nithi to benefit from Ruto's administration.

Two weeks ago the DP inspected construction of the Sh7.5 billion Nithi Bridge in his home county of Tharaka Nithi.

He said President Ruto assumed office in 2022 when the economy was doing badly and stabilising it had been his top priority, before embarking on delivering projects.

Kindiki argued that for 17 years, during the administration of the late former President Daniel arap Moi’s administration, the government did not have the money to construct a new Nithi bridge, and the same happened during the tenure of the late President Mwai Kibaki and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said by launching the construction of the bridge across Nithi River where hundreds have died and many suffered life-changing injuries, Ruto is fulfilling a promise he made.

"Between 1985 and 2002, nobody told President Moi to serve only one term. He eventually retired, and the late Mwai Kibaki became Kenya’s third President. We, the people of Tharaka Nithi, voted overwhelmingly for Kibaki. This constituency of Maara, then part of the larger Nithi constituency, played a critical role in securing his presidency when the election results were being contested. We thought that now that our own man was in power, the Nithi Bridge would be built."

The DP said for the 10 years of the Kibaki administration the leaders pleaded for a new, modern bridge, but the government did not have enough funds to build it.

"Kibaki retired with that debt still unpaid, yet nobody told him to serve only one term, and nobody held demonstrations against him over the bridge."

The project to upgrade Meru Level 5 Hospital to a Level Six facility at a cost of Sh1b is on, and Kindiki while inspecting the works said it will benefit the people in Meru and neighbouring counties by bringing specialised services closer.

"The President has directed that the Meru Level 5 Hospital be elevated to a Level 6 hospital. It will be elevated and taken over by the national government, like Kenyatta National Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. So that the county government can equip other hospitals," Kindiki said.

He added: “The residents of this region will have no reason to travel to Nairobi or elsewhere for any kind of treatment. We are going to get the best specialists."

Kindiki was optimistic that said the construction of Gakoromone Modern Market in Meru town, which was allocated Sh1b will improve incomes for farmers, traders and other players.

The DP also launched the tarmacking of several roads in Tigania (Meru) and Tharaka (Tharaka Nithi) which link the two counties and the last mile electricity connection projects.

“They (opposition) should be ready to show the people what they did for them when they were in power. We have a scorecard to present to the people so they should be ready with theirs,” he added.

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma said the region will back Ruto and Kindiki because of the development projects.

Governor Mutuma pledged to work with former Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Senator Kathuri Murungi, MPs, MCAs and other leaders to unite Meru behind Ruto and Kindiki.

He cited the construction of 21 modern markets, including Gakoromone Modern Market; affordable housing and student hostels; the expansion of Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital towards Level 6 status; the Mitunguu animal feeds factory, milk coolers, subsidised farm inputs, improved roads, polytechnics, and other infrastructure projects.

Mutuma said the planned construction of the State Lodge, airstrip and golf course would boost connectivity, investment, tourism and business.

He also cited the County Aggregation and Industrial Park (CAIP) project saying it will promote value addition, create jobs and provide better markets for farmers.

Governor Mutuma described Prof Kindiki’s appointment as DP as a historic achievement for Mount Kenya East.

“Prof Kithure Kindiki is our son, and we have a responsibility to support him and ensure that Meru remains represented at the centre of national decision-making,” he said.

He said Meru’s support is based on results rather than divisive politics.

“We are not asking our people to support an idea. They should look at what is happening on the ground—markets are being built, farmers are receiving support, the hospital is expanding and industrialisation is taking shape,” he stated.

Mutuma pledged to continue working with Meru leaders and residents to secure more development, strengthen the county’s voice in government and mobilise support for Ruto and Kindiki.

Gideon Kimathi, Head of Protocol in the DP's office, said as leaders they were committed to secure a second term for Dr Ruto with Kindiki as his running mate.

It is also in the belief that it would place Kindiki in a stronger position to succeed Ruto in the 2032 poll.

Kimathi, Mutuma and other leaders have been convening meetings with youth, women and other groups as the leaders rally the people behind Kindiki.

"Our main mission is civic education to get people out of the many lies that have been spread. Meru county has received a lot of development projects, ranging from tarmacking of roads, Meru Hospital expansion to a Level Six project, 21 markets including the mega Gakoromone market, affordable housing, water and Last Mile Electricity connection and other projects," Kimathi said.

He said the political support they are mobilising for Ruto and Kindiki are hinged on completed and ongoing projects.

"We have engaged key stakeholders and interstate groups like Njuri Ncheke, community health promoters, area managers, church leaders, youth, women to be champions of uninterrupted community transformation by the Kenya Kwanza government," Kimathi,also a Njuri Ncheke council elder, said.

He added: "Meru has a golden opportunity to re-elect President Ruto together with one of us as deputy president. This is a sure ticket for Meru. Voting for Meru is like voting for ourselves."