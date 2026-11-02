Kalonzo and Gachagua to hold another meeting at Wamunyoro to cement opposition unity

Rigathi Gachagua hosts Kalonzo Musyoka and Ukambani leaders at Wamunyoro, Nyeri, on October 26, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democracy for Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua are set to have another meeting at Wamunyoro, with the focus being to unite the opposition.

This will be happening barely one week after Gachagua hosted Kalonzo and a team of his allies last week on Monday, a few days after returning from the United States of America, where he had spent nearly two months meeting Kenyans in various states.