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Opiyo Wandayi to opposition: Stop hiding, name your 2027 candidate

By David Njaaga | Nov. 1, 2026
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Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi tours Khalaba Village in Matungu, Kakamega County, where the government is connecting 4,000 households to electricity. [Courtesy]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has challenged the United Opposition to settle its leadership question and declare who will challenge President William Ruto in the August 2027 General Election.

Wandayi dismissed the opposition's unity efforts as futile, accusing its leaders of lacking a development track record to convince voters ahead of the General Election.

His remarks come amid disagreements within the opposition over the selection of a joint presidential candidate.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka have differed over when the coalition should settle on its flagbearer, with Kalonzo's camp pushing for a decision by December while Gachagua's allies want the process delayed.

The disagreements have emerged even as opposition leaders hold consultations to agree on a single candidate to challenge Ruto.

Speaking at Khalaba Village in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega County, Wandayi urged residents of Western and Nyanza regions to support Ruto's re-election bid.

He argued that the Kenya Kwanza administration was committed to transforming the two regions through development projects.

Wandayi was speaking during the commissioning of a last-mile electricity connectivity project, where he announced that the government had allocated Sh165 million to connect 4,000 households to electricity in Matungu.

The allocation is part of Sh2.5 billion set aside for electricity connectivity projects across Kakamega County in the current financial year.

During the commissioning, Matungu Kenya Medical Training College, Khalaba Dispensary and Khalaba Secondary School were connected to the national grid, alongside 162 households.

Wandayi noted that expanding electricity access would support businesses, improve service delivery and raise the living standards of residents.

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Related Topics

United Opposition 2027 General Election William Ruto Rigathi Gachagua
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