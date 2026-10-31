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Wandayi urges supporters to back broad-based government amid political wrangles

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 31, 2026
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Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi. [File, Standard]

While Orange Democratic Movement leaders gathered at Jacaranda Gardens for the climax of the month-long Mwezi wa Baba celebrations in honour of the late Raila Odinga, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi led a separate gathering in Kakamega County.

Like other party officials, Wandayi maintained that ODM remained part of the government, arguing that the party was better off in government than in the opposition.

Speaking in Khalaba, Wandayi said the party's years in opposition had yielded little, urging residents to remain supportive of its participation in the broad-based government.

"If there are people who know the struggle of being in opposition, it is us as ODM. We walked behind Raila and we have seen the problems of being in opposition. And now that we are in government, let them not brainwash you into leaving," Wandayi said.

He also challenged the opposition to settle on a presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying the coming contest would be determined by the work done by those seeking another term in office.

Wandayi's remarks come amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, with opposition leaders holding talks on possible alliances to challenge President William Ruto.

Since his return to the country, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has held talks with several opposition figures, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, fuelling speculation about a possible coalition to challenge Ruto in the next election.

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