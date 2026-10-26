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Linda Mwananchi condemns abduction of Tanzanian activist in Machakos

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 26, 2026
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Tanzanian opposition activist Twaha Mwaipaya alleged abducted in Kamulu. [Coutersy]

The Linda Mwananchi Movement has condemned the  reported abduction of Tanzanian opposition activist Twaha Mwaipaya in Kamulu, Machakos County, demanding that Kenyan authorities disclose his whereabouts and guarantee his safety.

In a statement issued in Nairobi on Monday, October 26, 2026, the movement said Mwaipaya was seized on Sunday by individuals travelling in three vehicles while he was in a taxi, citing information attributed to Amnesty International.

The group called on the government to ensure the activist is protected from any forced removal from Kenya, amid growing concerns over reported abductions targeting opposition figures and human rights defenders from neighbouring countries.

“We demand that the Kenyan authorities disclose his whereabouts, ensure his safety and protect him from any forced removal from Kenya,” the statement said.

The movement described the incident as part of a disturbing pattern of alleged cross-border abductions involving individuals seeking refuge or operating in Kenya after facing political pressure in their home countries.

It cited the November 2024 abduction of Ugandan opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye in Nairobi, after which he was taken to Uganda and appeared before a military court. According to the statement, Besigye remains in detention, raising concerns about his health and the conditions under which he is being held.

The group also recalled the January 2025 abduction of Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai in Nairobi by armed men. She was released hours later following public outrage and intervention by human rights defenders.

“Now comes the abduction of Twaha Mwaipaya,” the movement said, warning that such incidents risk undermining Kenya’s reputation as a refuge for people fleeing persecution in the region.

The statement criticised President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of presiding over an erosion of democratic freedoms and warning that alleged abductions could threaten the rights of both Kenyans and foreign nationals seeking protection in the country.

“Under Ruto’s watch, Kenya is being turned into a hunting ground for those who wish to silence dissent beyond their own borders,” the statement said.

The movement argued that Kenya has historically provided sanctuary  to democracy advocates and human rights defenders fleeing persecution, saying the country should not become a place where such individuals are tracked down and forcibly returned to situations they fear.

It called for an independent investigation into Mwaipaya’s reported abduction and demanded accountability for everyone involved, regardless of their position or nationality.

“We demand urgent disclosure of Mwaipaya’s whereabouts, an independent investigation into his abduction, and accountability for everyone involved, regardless of their office or nationality,” the statement said.

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Related Topics

Tanzania Activist Mwaipaya Twaha Mwaipaya Abduction Linda Mwananchi Faction Tanzania Activist Abduction
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