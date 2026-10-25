Matiang'i opposes proposed ban on livestreaming election results, calls for accountability

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Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during a Sunday service at Ongata Rongai Catholic Church. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Jubilee Party leader Dr Fred Matiang’i has opposed a proposed Bill seeking to ban the livestreaming of election results, warning that the move could undermine transparency, restrict public access to information and erode public confidence in the electoral process ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Matiang’i said Kenyans have a constitutional right to access information and demanded that Parliament ensure any legislation touching on elections safeguards transparency, accountability and the credibility of the electoral process.

Speaking during a Sunday church service at Ongata Rongai Catholic Church, the former Interior Cabinet Secretary expressed concern over the proposed restrictions, arguing that citizens should be allowed to follow the transmission of election results through digital platforms.

He questioned the rationale behind the proposed legislation, saying restricting livestreaming could raise suspicion among voters at a time when public confidence in elections remains a key issue in the country's political discourse.

"We are shocked to see such a Bill being passed in Parliament. People should know that it is the right of Kenyans to have access to information.

This could lead to concerns about the possibility of election rigging in the 2027 General Election," Matiang’i said.

The Jubilee leader maintained that access to election information was essential in promoting public trust, insisting that Kenyans should not be denied opportunities to follow the electoral process as results are transmitted.

He said transparent elections were fundamental to democracy and called on lawmakers to carefully consider the implications of the proposed restrictions before supporting the Bill.

Matiang’i's remarks come amid wider public debate over electoral transparency, the use of digital platforms in sharing election information and the safeguards needed to protect the integrity of election results.

He argued that the public should be able to scrutinise the electoral process and that measures introduced through legislation should strengthen, rather than weaken, confidence in elections.

The former Cabinet Secretary further warned that any restrictions perceived to limit public scrutiny could fuel mistrust between citizens and electoral institutions.

He called for an open electoral process in which voters, political parties, election officials and other stakeholders could independently follow the handling and announcement of results within the law.

Matiang’i's concerns were echoed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who urged Kenyans to reject the proposed legislation, arguing that it could create room for electoral malpractice.

Nyoro called on citizens to take an interest in legislation affecting the country's democratic institutions and to demand accountability from their elected representatives.

"We urge Kenyans to reject this Bill. The government could use it to rig the election. It is high time we all rejected it," Nyoro said.

The legislator's remarks added to the growing political debate surrounding the proposed restrictions, with questions being raised about the balance between regulating the publication of election information and protecting citizens' access to information.

The leaders maintained that the credibility of an election depends not only on the casting of ballots but also on the transparency of the processes through which votes are counted, results are transmitted and outcomes are declared.

They challenged Parliament to ensure that any changes to electoral laws are subjected to public scrutiny and do not compromise the constitutional principles of openness and accountability.

The debate is expected to remain a significant issue in the country's political discussions as parties and other stakeholders prepare for the next General Election.

Away from electoral politics, the leaders also called for accountability following the collapse of a building in Nairobi's Eastleigh area.

They urged the relevant authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that anyone found responsible faces the law. Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during a Sunday service at Ongata Rongai Catholic Church. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

The leaders said tragedies involving collapsed buildings should not be treated as isolated incidents, calling for greater responsibility among developers, property owners and officials charged with enforcing construction standards.

They appealed to Kenyans to stand with those demanding the truth and support efforts to establish what happened, while ensuring that investigations are conducted fairly and transparently.

The leaders said accountability was necessary to protect lives and prevent similar incidents in the future.

They also stressed the need for authorities to ensure that construction projects comply with approved building plans and relevant safety regulations.

Their concerns come amid continued public attention on building safety and the responsibility of regulatory agencies to enforce standards intended to protect residents and property owners.

They urged the relevant agencies to provide clear information about the investigations and any action taken against individuals or institutions found to have breached the law.

The leaders also condoled with families affected by a tragic road accident in Kangai involving a bus reportedly travelling to Mombasa, which was said to have claimed 22 lives.

They described the loss of life as devastating and called on Kenyans to support the bereaved families during the difficult period.

The leaders urged the public to keep the affected families in their prayers, saying the deaths had once again highlighted the need for urgent and coordinated action to improve road safety across the country.

They also cited another road tragedy involving 17 Catholic faithful who reportedly died while travelling for prayers, expressing concern over the recurring loss of lives on Kenyan roads.

The leaders said the deaths of passengers travelling for ordinary activities, including religious gatherings and family engagements, were a painful reminder of the risks faced by road users.

They called on the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the Ministry of Transport and the National Police Service to take decisive measures to address road accidents and enforce existing traffic regulations.

"We must not continue losing lives on our roads when there are measures that can be taken to prevent these tragedies. The relevant authorities must act decisively to ensure that motorists comply with traffic rules and that those who violate the law are held accountable," the leaders said.

They urged traffic officers to intensify enforcement against dangerous driving, speeding, unroadworthy vehicles and other violations that endanger passengers and pedestrians.

The leaders further called for stricter supervision of public service vehicles, including buses, to ensure that operators comply with safety requirements and that drivers observe regulations designed to protect passengers.

They said road safety should be treated as a national priority requiring cooperation between government agencies, transport operators, motorists and members of the public.

The leaders also appealed to Kenyans to exercise caution while using roads, observe traffic rules and report dangerous driving practices to the relevant authorities.

They maintained that preventing road carnage required more than statements of condolence after accidents, insisting that responsible agencies must take practical steps to address the causes of crashes and prevent similar tragedies.

As the country mourns the victims of the recent accidents, the leaders urged authorities to ensure that investigations establish the circumstances surrounding the crashes and that appropriate action is taken wherever negligence or violations of the law are established.

They said protecting lives should remain a shared responsibility and called for sustained efforts to make Kenyan roads safer for all users.