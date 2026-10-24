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Sakaja blames change of use, unclear approvals in Eastleigh collapsed building

By Standard Reporter | Oct. 24, 2026
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About seven people are said to be trapped in the rubble, while 31 families have reported missing kin. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja now says a change of use and unapproved architectural designs might have triggered the collapse of a 16-storey building in Nairobi’s Eastleigh.

Sakaja on Saturday said City Hall approved the change of use of the building from a residential building to a commercial-cum-residential building on October 17, 2024, following an application submitted by physical planner Nathan Mutunga Kiiti, registration number 0274.

While calling on professional bodies representing architects, engineers, quantity surveyors and builders to investigate individuals involved, Sakaja said the architectural plans submitted on November 20, 2024, by architect Emmanuel Mwangi Maina, registration number A2045, were not approved by the county.

According to him, the civil and structural engineering submission was made under Precise Civil Engineering Ltd Stromax Holdings E.A. Limited as the contractor, Maina as the project architect and engineer Joseph Mutturi Mugu as the project structural engineer.

The Governor said the distinction between the change-of-use approval and the unapproved construction plans is critical in establishing accountability for the collapse.

“The professionals whose details were used in the development process have a responsibility to ensure that construction complies with approved plans, building regulations and safety standards,” Sakaja said.

About seven people are said to be trapped in the rubble, while 31 families have reported missing kin. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

He described the incident as a case of ‘total impunity’ and called on the relevant professional bodies to investigate whether their members fulfilled their obligations and take disciplinary action against anyone found culpable.

He said the county has forwarded its report to the relevant authorities, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), for further investigations.

Sakaja said City Hall had taken enforcement action on several occasions after the unauthorised construction was detected.

He maintained that approval of the building was limited to the change of use and did not extend to the architectural plans submitted subsequently, which were not approved.

The collapse has intensified scrutiny of building approvals, professional oversight and enforcement of construction regulations in Nairobi.

Sakaja also renewed his call for the restoration of prosecutorial powers to county governments, arguing that stronger legal enforcement is necessary to deter developers who violate building regulations.

About seven people are said to be trapped in the rubble, while 31 families have reported missing kin. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Governor said restoring prosecutorial powers would strengthen the county’s ability to pursue building-related offences, while calling for effective penalties against developers and professionals found to have breached the law.

“We want a system where those who violate building regulations are held accountable and the penalties imposed serve as a deterrent,” he said.

Currently, a multi-agency team is coordinating rescue operations and conducting preliminary investigations at the site on 9th Street, Eastleigh, within Kamukunji Sub-County.

The priority remains the rescue of anyone trapped beneath the rubble, while the findings of the relevant authorities will help determine individual responsibility and any further legal or disciplinary action.

Latest reports indicate seven people are still trapped in the rubble, while 31 families have reported missing kin.

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Related Topics

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Eastleigh Eastleigh Collapsed Building Eastleigh Mass Constructions
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