Of dead voters and election rigging, Omar defends self before IEBC

UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar before the IEBC Electoral Code of Conduct Committee at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi on October 21, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar has told the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that he used figurative language when he made remarks that were interpreted to be intentions by the government to rig the 2027 general election.

The remarks made by Omar who is a senior official in the ruling party on the conduct of the 2027 General Election raised concerns over the growing rhetoric around election manipulation and the willingness of political actors to contemplate irregular means of securing victory for president William Ruto.