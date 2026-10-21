From tax relief to cheaper phones and internship: Ruto's plan to woo Kenyans

President William Ruto during the Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Eldoret City on October 20, 2026. PCS

President William Ruto has announced a series of measures to ease household expenses and expand opportunities for young people, aiming to reduce financial pressure on low-income families.

The first proposal would exempt workers earning Sh32,333 or less per month from Pay As You Earn (PAYE) income tax, allowing low-income households to keep more of their earnings for daily expenses.