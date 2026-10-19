Leave Raila Odinga's family alone, Sifuna tells critics

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Sifuna hit at those he said had claimed to be close confidants of Raila Odinga but had failed to honour his memory and were now attacking his family. [Courtesy]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has defended the family of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga amid growing political tensions surrounding the first anniversary of his death.

Sifuna on Sunday accused some of his former allies of turning against Mama Ida Odinga and her children.

Speaking at Jesus Teaching Ministry, Linda Mwanachi and The Equitable Party leader hit at those he said had claimed to be close confidants of the former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader but had failed to honour his memory and were now attacking his family.

“Those who were pretending to be Raila’s close confidants, just one year has passed since his death; right now they have forgotten him. They are insulting his wife and children,” he said.

Sifuna said he would stand with the Odinga family amid criticism following last Thursday’s first-anniversary commemoration in Bondo, Siaya County.

“The family of Raila know who were the true friends of Raila. We will stand with Raila Odinga’s family. Please respect the family of the late Prime Minister,” he said.

His remarks come amid widening divisions within ODM over the party’s political direction and its relationship with President William Ruto’s administration ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Raila died in India on October 15, 2025, aged 80, leaving behind a party and a political movement whose future has become a subject of intense contestation.

The anniversary commemoration at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo brought together members of his family, political allies and leaders from rival political camps, exposing disagreements over his legacy and the direction of his supporters.

Sifuna, who was removed as ODM secretary-general in February, has since emerged as a leading figure in the Linda Mwananchi movement, which opposes the party’s cooperation with Ruto’s administration.

The movement is seeking to establish a distinct political platform ahead of the next election.

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The anniversary celebrations also triggered criticism over the absence of several prominent ODM leaders who had worked closely with Raila.

The family, however, said its invitations reflected the former Prime Minister’s relationships across the political divide and that it had no quarrel with those who did not attend.

Sifuna accused those who had sidelined him and other dissenting party members of now directing their criticism at the Odinga family.

He also criticised the government over the reported withdrawal of security for Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and Siaya Governor James Orengo, linking the decision to their political positions.

“They have taken away their security because they have refused to bow down to Pharaoh,” Sifuna said.

He further accused the President of encroaching on county government responsibilities, arguing that stalled national government projects had prompted Ruto to take credit for development initiatives falling under county administrations.

“Constructing markets is the job of governors. Because the President’s projects have stalled, he is forcing himself on county projects,” he said.

Sifuna predicted that Kenyans would experience what he described as true freedom in less than 10 months, in remarks that appeared to signal his movement’s plans to challenge the government politically ahead of the 2027 elections.

ALSO READ: Raila's spirit: Anniversary turned into battlefield of bruised egos, bitter divisions and open rebellion

Former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo also defended Ida Odinga, criticising leaders he accused of abandoning her during the anniversary commemorations.

“They are insulting our mother, Mama Ida. Wanga and Junet chartered a private jet to Dubai, leaving Mama Ida alone,” Ndolo said.

His remarks appeared to target ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, whose absence from the Bondo event attracted criticism from some of Raila’s supporters.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who has also aligned himself with the Linda Mwananchi movement, called on opposition leaders to unite ahead of the 2027 presidential election, warning that divisions could weaken their chances of defeating the incumbent.

“If we are divided, we shall be finished separately,” he said.

Meanwhile, Linda Mwananchi deputy spokesperson Titus Makhanu said the group would complete the process of changing TEP into Linda Mwananchi this week, signalling its intention to consolidate its political activities under the new identity.

Sifuna urged supporters to popularise the movement at the grassroots, expressing confidence that it could form the next government.

“There’s a miracle we want to do, that it is possible if you people spread the Linda Mwananchi gospel in every household, this party will take over the reins of power in 2027,” he said.