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Wanga pledges free, fair ODM nominations ahead of 2027 elections

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 10, 2026
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Homa Bay Governor and ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga. [File, Standard]

 Homa Bay Governor and ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga has pledged free, fair and transparent party nominations ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the Raila Odinga Memorial event in Kakamega on Friday, Wanga said ODM could not afford to remain outside government, echoing party leader Oburu Oginga’s position.

“ODM will conduct free, fair and transparent nominations. I have also brought greetings from our Party Leader Dr Oburu Odinga, and as he says, hatuwezi kuwa bila power,” she said.

Her remarks come as ODM navigates its political future following the death of its long-time leader, Raila Odinga, in October 2025, and prepares for the next electoral contest.

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Related Topics

ODM party nominations Gladys Wanga Raila Odinga Memorial
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