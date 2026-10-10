Why Tabitha Karanja has quit UDA for DCP

The political rivalry between Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Senator Tabitha Karanja is set to intensify following Karanja’s decision to ditch the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for the Democratic Congress Party (DCP), as she eyes the Nakuru gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.
Karanja, who serves as a deputy leader in the Senate, announced herdecision to ditch UDA while addressing supporters at her home in Karai, Naivasha, saying she had consulted voters across Nakuru County before making the move.
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