Why Tabitha Karanja has quit UDA for DCP

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja Keroche is welcomed by DCP officials from Nakuru County after defecting from UDA to the party during a ceremony at her home in Karai, Naivasha. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The political rivalry between Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Senator Tabitha Karanja is set to intensify following Karanja’s decision to ditch the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for the Democratic Congress Party (DCP), as she eyes the Nakuru gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

Karanja, who serves as a deputy leader in the Senate, announced her decision to ditch UDA while addressing supporters at her home in Karai, Naivasha, saying she had consulted voters across Nakuru County before making the move.